West Texas A&M opens up NCAA Tournament in style with win vs Angelo State

CANYON — The West Texas A&M men’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Division II South Central Semifinals with an 81-66 win against Lone Star Conference rival Angelo State on Saturday. The Buffs improve their record to 27-4 overall with the win.

Four Buffs reached double-digit scoring on Saturday led by a game-high 26 points from Larry Wise. Zach Toussaint (19), Kieran Elliott (16) and Ryland Holt (15) also ended their night in double figures. Holt pulled in a game-high nine rebounds with two blocks and two steals, and Ahamed Mohammed dished out five assists.

West Texas A&M kept the Rams at a distance to open the second half despite multiple Angelo State attempts to start a run. A seven-point streak from the Buffs put WT up 20 with 16 minutes to play. A Mohammed floater in the paint with 13:30 to play put the top-seeded Buffs up 22, but Angelo State didn't go away. After the made shot, the Rams went on an 8-0 streak of their own to bring the lead down to 14. That deficit was the closest Angelo State could get as the lead hovered around 14 points for the remainder of the time.

The Buffaloes will take on Dallas Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: West Texas A&M opens NCAA Tournament with win vs Angelo State