West Texas high school sports top performers from the week of Jan. 1-7, 2023.

Here's a look at some of the top high school sports performances from around West Texas for the week of Jan. 1-7.
Boys
Landon Lacy, Water Valley basketball: had 25 points, seven 3-pointers, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a game against Sonora.
Levi Glover, San Saba basketball: scored 12 points in an overtime win against Junction.
Ty Turner, Sterling City basketball: scored 12 points in a win over Ozona.
Christian "Squeaky" English, Central basketball: had 32 points in a win over Burkburnett.
Julio Talamantes, Garden City basketball: scored 17 points in a win over Sands.
Elvis Koech, Lake View soccer: scored two goals in a win over Brownwood.
Talmadge Taylor, Central basketball: scored 15 points in a win over Burkburnett.
Branson Lacy, Water Valley basketball: had 16 points, three 3-pointers, three steals and one rebound in a game against Christoval.
Skylar Romero, San Saba basketball: scored 17 points in a win over Mason.
Kollin Allbright, Central basketball: scored 12 points in a win over Burkburnett.
Girls
Halle Hughes, Christoval basketball: had 10 points, six rebounds, five deflections, three steals and one assist in a win over Water Valley.
Harleigh Greer, Forsan basketball: had 17 points in a win over Sonora.
Jayci Barnes, Miles basketball: had 19 points, two assists and one rebound in a win over Bangs.
Nevaeh Hearne, Central basketball: scored 21 points and had four rebounds in a win over Frenship.
Kaleigh Elliott, Miles basketball: recorded 11 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a win over Bangs.
Kassidy Mitchell, Grape Creek basketball: had 18 points and 11 steals in a win over TLCA San Angelo.
Karly Baker, Garden City basketball: had 17 points in a loss to Klondike.
Madyson George, Christoval basketball: had eight points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one deflection in a game against Water Valley.
Lilly Hoff, Forsan basketball: scored 13 points in a win over Sonora.
