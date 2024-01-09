West Texas high school sports top performers from the week of Jan. 1-7, 2023.

Here's a look at some of the top high school sports performances from around West Texas for the week of Jan. 1-7.

*Coaches, please send single-game stats and scores to sports@gosanangelo.com*

Boys

Landon Lacy, Water Valley basketball: had 25 points, seven 3-pointers, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a game against Sonora.

Levi Glover, San Saba basketball: scored 12 points in an overtime win against Junction.

Ty Turner, Sterling City basketball: scored 12 points in a win over Ozona.

Christian "Squeaky" English, Central basketball: had 32 points in a win over Burkburnett.

Julio Talamantes, Garden City basketball: scored 17 points in a win over Sands.

Elvis Koech, Lake View soccer: scored two goals in a win over Brownwood.

Talmadge Taylor, Central basketball: scored 15 points in a win over Burkburnett.

Branson Lacy, Water Valley basketball: had 16 points, three 3-pointers, three steals and one rebound in a game against Christoval.

Skylar Romero, San Saba basketball: scored 17 points in a win over Mason.

Kollin Allbright, Central basketball: scored 12 points in a win over Burkburnett.

Girls

Halle Hughes, Christoval basketball: had 10 points, six rebounds, five deflections, three steals and one assist in a win over Water Valley.

Harleigh Greer, Forsan basketball: had 17 points in a win over Sonora.

Jayci Barnes, Miles basketball: had 19 points, two assists and one rebound in a win over Bangs.

Nevaeh Hearne, Central basketball: scored 21 points and had four rebounds in a win over Frenship.

Kaleigh Elliott, Miles basketball: recorded 11 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a win over Bangs.

Kassidy Mitchell, Grape Creek basketball: had 18 points and 11 steals in a win over TLCA San Angelo.

Karly Baker, Garden City basketball: had 17 points in a loss to Klondike.

Madyson George, Christoval basketball: had eight points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one deflection in a game against Water Valley.

Lilly Hoff, Forsan basketball: scored 13 points in a win over Sonora.

