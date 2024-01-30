West Texas high school sports top performers from the week of Jan. 22-27, 2024

Here's a look at some of the top high school sports performances from around West Texas for the week of Jan. 22-27.

Boys

Kam Aguero, Sonora basketball - He had 21 points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to Reagan County.

Evan Arredondo, Sonora basketball - He had 27 points, seven rebounds and one steal in a win over Water Valley.

Hayven Book, Miles basketball - He had 16 points, five steals, three rebounds and one assist in a win over Bangs.

Ethan Busch, Christoval basketball - He scored 16 points in a win over Ozona.

Jarrett Brown, Reagan County basketball - He had 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a win over Forsan.

Kason Brown, Reagan County basketball - He had 44 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist in a win over Sonora.

Joseph Delgado, Lake View basketball - He had 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over Snyder.

Christian "Squeaky" English, Central basketball - He scored 19 points in a win over Midland Legacy.

Jayton Galvan, Bronte basketball - He had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and two deflections in a loss to Veribest.

Jayden Hernandez, Rocksprings basketball - He had 35 points, four rebounds and three assists in a win over Nueces Canyon.

Tyler Henderson, Irion County basketball - He had 13 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a win over Robert Lee.

Ethan James, Miles basketball - He had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals in a loss to Roscoe.

Anthony Lopez, Cornerstone basketball - He had 16 points, three assists, two steals and one rebound in a win over Attonment.

Bryce Martin, Veribest basketball - He had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and one deflection in a win over Bronte.

Wyatt Morris, Irion County basketball - He had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in a win over Rober Lee.

Landon Lacy, Water Valley - He had 34 points, six rebounds and one deflection in a loss to Sonora.

Brenner Sherwood, Robert Lee - He had 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist in a loss to Irion County.

Ty Turner, Sterling City basketball - He had 19 points in a loss to Eldorado.

Julio Talamantes, Garden City basketball - He had 15 points in a loss to Robert Lee.

Talmadge Taylor, Central basketball - He scored 18 points in a win over Midland Legacy.

Braylon White, Lake View basketball - He had 22 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Sweetwater.

Girls

Claire Burleson, Rocksprings basketball - She had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block in a win over Utopia.

Madyson George, Christoval basketball - She scored 20 points in a win over Ozona.

Valeria Garza, Ozona basketball - She scored 21 points in a loss to Christoval.

Kelyn Gass, Ozoan basketball - She had 23 points and eight rebounds in a win over Sonora.

Kelsey Gully, Garden City basketball - She scored 14 points in a win over Veribest.

Nevaeh Hearne, Central basketball - She had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals in a win over Midland Legacy.

Kassidy Mitchell, Grape Creek basketball - She scored 23 points in a win over TLCA San Angelo.

Emily Jackson, Bronte basketball - She had 35 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals and three blocks total in two wins over Veribest and Blackwell last week.

Taegan King, Ballinger basketball - She scored 17 points in a loss to Coahoma.

Harleigh Greer, Forsan basketball - She scored 17 points in a win over Sterling City.

Brylyn Watts, Wall basketball - She averaged 25 points, 5.5 assists, four steals and four rebounds in two wins against Grape Creek and Clyde.

