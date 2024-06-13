West Terre Haute's Post 501 joins American Legion lineup

Culley DeGroote has no trouble remembering when West Terre Haute last had an American Legion baseball team, because he was on it.

Now the West Vigo High School coach will be directing some of the underclassmen from his spring team all summer as John E. Heyen Post 501 returns to American Legion play for the first time in approximately 30 years.

Representatives from the West Terre Haute post approached him during the winter about starting a team, DeGroote said. “It was a pretty last-minute thing,” he said, noting that most travel team rosters had been finalized long before then.

“I had been planning to have a 16-and-under team [during the summer] with my own kids,” the coach said. “So now we have a 16U team in a 19U league. But the kids are loving it.”

Post 501 has played two games so far, losing 5-0 to Princeton Post 25 and 2-1 to Crawfordsville Post 72.

They could meet both of those teams again in the next few days, and play Wayne Newton Post 346 for the first time, when all four of those teams compete Thursday through Sunday at the 14-team John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” said DeGroote, whose roster includes three seniors-to-be, three juniors, four sophomores and two incoming freshmen from West Vigo. “The Legion community has been extremely welcoming and helpful. David Will and Tim Hayes have been showing me the ropes.

“The competition has been great. We’re playing well and the kids are enjoying it. And maybe we’ll get more competitive in the future.”

This summer’s roster includes Ryan Cobb, Brandon Dailey, Colton Enyeart, Chase Hedden, Jonathan Johnson, Jayce Noblitt, Garrett Porter, Peyton Powers, Allen Ramirez, Zach Rogers, Connor Wallace and Reese Wilbur. Ramirez and Wilbur are the promising incoming freshmen.

DeGroote joins an interesting group of coaches who have led Post 501, which of course also includes his father, Steve DeGroote.

But the head coach of Post 501 in Culley DeGroote’s first year, he remembers, was future Terre Haute North coach Shawn Turner, who had done his student-teaching at West Vigo and was one of Steve DeGroote’s assistants when he did. Turner was replaced by Mitch Hannahs, who was helping Bob Warn coach at Indiana State back then.

John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational

Participating teams: Wayne Newton Post 346, Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226, Owensboro (Ky.) Post 9, John E. Heyen Post 501, Harrisburg (Ill.) Post 167, Kirkwood (Mo.) Post 156, Crawfordsville Post 72, Danville (Ill.)Post 210, Madison Post 9, Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11, Eureka (Mo.) Post 177, Princeton Post 25, Washington (Mo.) Post 218, Lafayette Post 11

Thursday — Post 346 vs. Elsberry, noon, Rose-Hulman; Harrisburg vs. Crawfordsville, 2:30, Rose-Hulman; Princeton vs. Washington, 2:30, Terre Haute South; Elsberry vs. Post 501, 5, Terre Haute North; Danville vs. Madison, 5, Rose-Hulman; Harrisburg vs. Kirkwood, 5, Terre Haute South; Post 346 vs. Owensboro, 7:30, Terre Haute North

Friday — Princeton vs. Lafayette, 10:30 a.m., Terre Haute South; Kirkwood vs. Crawfordsville, 11, Terre Haute North; Lancaster vs. Eureka, noon, Rose-Hulman; Harrisburg vs. Lafayette, 1 p.m., Terre Haute South; Elsberry vs. Owensboro, 1:30, Terre Haute North; Kirkwood vs. Princeton, 2:30, Rose-Hulman; Crawfordsville vs. Washington, 3:30, Terre Haute South; Danville vs. Eureka, 5, Terre Haute North; Owensboro vs. Post 501, 5, Rose-Hulman; Madison vs. Lancaster, 6, Terre Haute South; Post 346 vs. Post 501, 7:30, Terre Haute North

Saturday — Danville vs. Lancaster, 9 a.m., Terre Haute North; Washington vs. Lafayette, 9, Rose-Hulman; Madison vs. Eureka, 9, Terre Haute South; end of pool play

Saturday — 9 seed vs. 10 seed, noon, Terre Haute North; 11 seed vs. 12 seed, noon, Terre Haute South; 13 seed vs. 14 seed, 2:30, Terre Haute North; end of consolation play

Saturday quarterfinals — 1 seed vs. 8 seed, 5, Terre Haute North; 4 seed vs. 5 seed, 5, Terre Haute South; 3 seed vs. 6 seed, 7:30, Terre Haute North; 2 seed vs. 7 seed, 7:30, Terre Haute South

Sunday, all at Terre Haute North — 1-8 winner vs. 4-5 winner, 9:30 a.m.; 3-6 winner vs. 2-7 winner, noon; championship, 2:30 p.m.