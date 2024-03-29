West Spotlight: Quarterback storylines to follow this spring

There are more commitments each and every week as we move further into the spring and quarterbacks are at the center of it all. Big decisions are coming with plenty of critical storylines to track when it comes to the quarterback position.

Here are the biggest quarterback storylines in the West Region.

LONGSTREET THE LAST MAN STANDING

Six of the top seven pro-style quarterbacks in the 2025 class are already committed but the lone holdout is four-star Husan Longstreet from Corona (Calif.) Centennial. That should not last long, though, as Longstreet plans to make his commitment on April 14.

Texas A&M looks like the clear front-runner for the Corona Centennial standout as he’s talked highly of the new coaching staff in College Station and its vision for the future.

Auburn would be the biggest threat especially after he took a late visit there as coach Hugh Freeze is pushing a more hands-on approach to the Tigers’ offense moving forward. Oregon and Ole Miss are also in the picture but everything might run through Texas A&M when it comes to Longstreet’s recruitment.

WHAT HAPPENS IF JULIAN LEWIS FLIPS?

Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com

A source that was at USC’s hugely successful recruiting event this past weekend said that he felt the quarterback room for the Trojans was really “light” and that’s not a big secret as Miller Moss, who shined in the Trojans’ bowl game when Caleb Williams sat out, and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava lead the way there.

The Trojans didn’t take a quarterback in the 2024 class and five-star Malachi Nelson transferred to Boise State. Which leaves a phenomenal situation for five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Julian Lewis to honor his commitment to USC and compete early on for the starting job under coach Lincoln Riley.

But that’s if Lewis sticks with the Trojans. Georgia is throwing everything at Lewis to get him in its class and then Colorado, Alabama and others are also involved. If Lewis stays with USC, no problem. If he flips, the Trojans will have to pivot fast.

With the transfer portal, the quarterback situation becomes less of a problem but that’s a quick fix. Will USC make a run at a local quarterback? There are plenty of talented ones including Longstreet, Bear Bachmeier, Akili Smith Jr. and others. Will the Trojans look to flip a national prospect or maybe work to convince one of the 2026 elites such as Ryder Lyons to reclass down?

If Lewis flips, things get way more interesting.

NO. 1 TO WATCH IN CALIFORNIA

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There are plenty of debates still raging about the 2025 quarterback class starting at the top as to whether Lewis or LSU pledge Bryce Underwood should be No. 1. A similar discussion is playing out in California as four quarterbacks could all argue for top billing in the state and a final determination might not be made for months.

As it stands now, Longstreet (who commits on April 14 with Texas A&M being the front-runner) leads the way followed by Oregon pledge Smith Jr., Stanford pledge Bachmeier and four-star Madden Iamaleava, who has UCLA and Nebraska as his favorites.

There’s a good chance changes could be coming, especially since Iamaleava has been so impressive this offseason.

THE DEBATE FOR NO. 1 IN 2026

The full 2026 rankings were just released in recent weeks and already there is a big debate heating up around which quarterback will be No. 1 in the West.

Newbury Park, Calif., standout Brady Smigiel leads the way but Folsom, Calif., recruit Ryder Lyons is right there and it could really come down to a stylistic preference for the two five-stars.

Smigiel is more of the big-bodied pocket passer with a big arm while Lyons is more of the gunslinger type, someone who can throw from the pocket but is almost more comfortable getting out and being creative with his arm or his feet. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Those two lead the way but it’s early and others could emerge. Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne’s Jaden O’Neal is a grown man playing the position and new Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon QB Helaman Casuga doesn’t get the attention of others but he’s incredibly talented as well.