West softball plays for state championship

May 15—West Lauderdale students and fans will head to Hattiesburg on Thursday as the Lady Knights take on the Purvis Tornadoes in game two the 2024 4A Fast Pitch Softball State Championship.

The matchup is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Southern Mississippi's softball stadium.

With a 5-1 win under their belts already, the Knights will be looking to notch another win to take the three-game series and the title of state champions for the second year in a row. A win for Purvis will send the teams to game three to decide the winner.

West Lauderdale High School and middle school have planned early dismissals on Thursday to allow students, staff and families to make the trip to USM ahead of the afternoon game. In a social media post, West Lauderdale High School announced both campuses will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

The Lady Knights are the last Lauderdale County team competing in post-season play after the other three were knocked out of contention as they fought through the playoff bracket. Clarkdale fell just short of a spot in the 2A state championship game after back-to-back losses to Pisgah in the semifinals last week.

Both Southeast and Northeast Lauderdale fell early in the playoffs with Southeast getting knocked out in the second round by St. Patrick. Northeast fell in the first round against North Pontotoc.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com