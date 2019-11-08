West scores 20 to lead Marshall past Robert Morris 67-60

The Associated Press
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jarrod West had 20 points as Marshall got past Robert Morris 67-60 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 12 points for Marshall, including a go-ahead layup with 3:06 left that sparked a 10-2 run. Mikel Beyers added 11 points.

Yannis Mendy had 14 points for the Colonials, who trailed 33-27 at halftime. Josh Williams added 13 points, including four three-pointers. AJ Bramah had 11 points.

Marshall matches up against Toledo at home on Sunday. Robert Morris plays Notre Dame on the road on Saturday.

