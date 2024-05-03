West Rusk beats New Diana 3-0 in game one of the 3A Region 2 Bi-District playoff series

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — West Rusk shutout New Diana 3-0 Thursday night at Tyler Legacy’s baseball field in game one of the two teams’ 3A Region 2 Bi-District playoff series.

Raiders starting pitcher Cole Jackson hurled a complete game shutout to power West Rusk to the game one victory.

Game two is set for Friday night at 7 in Longview and game three will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Grand Saline if needed.

The winner of the best-of-three series will face either De Kalb or Mount Vernon in the area round of the playoffs.

