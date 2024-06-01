West Reading-Sacramento Basketball Cultural Exchange is set for June 11-18

The 52nd annual West Reading-Sacramento Basketball Cultural Exchange will take place June 11-18 in Berks County.

Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif., a suburb of Sacramento, will play a series of games and conduct clinics in the area. The traveling party also will visit attractions in Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C..

Franklin coaches and players will present a clinic from 10 to 11 a.m. June 13 at the West Reading Outdoor Courts and then will participate in three games at Berks Catholic in a five-team showcase that begins at 2 p.m. and ends with a 7 p.m. game. Wyomissing also will play there that day.

Franklin will play at Gov. Mifflin at 10 a.m. June 14, followed by a game at Wilson at 4:30 p.m. The following day, Franklin will play at Exeter at 10 a.m. and will attend a Reading Fightin Phils game that night.

On June 17, Franklin will make a presentation at 10 a.m. at the Highlands Wyomissing before conducting a clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Reading Rec Center on South Third Street. Franklin also will play Oley Valley at 6:20 that night at the West Reading Outdoor Courts before returning to California on June 18.

Legendary Reading High stars Stu Jackson and Donyell Marshall and former Wilson star Stevie Mitchell, who’s a senior at Marquette, are among the close to 500 local players who have participated in the Exchange.

Longtime NBA players Bill Cartwright and Kevin Johnson are among the Sacramento players who have participated in the event.