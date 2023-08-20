West programs' changes could go down as Big Ten's most significant

Aug. 20—College football is a reputation game, really. It's a game that, to a certain degree, values preseason polls voted on by outsiders, built a month before the season begins. It's a game where certain teams can lose a game as a heavy favorite and still play for the national championship, while others have no shot if they don't run through their regular season schedule unbeaten. And now, it's a game set up for major programs that play amongst Los Angeles' palm trees to compete in a conference built by the Midwest's traditional powers, because...

That's where the media rights money is.

That's where the national power is.

You know, all those good things college sports were built to attain.

So for the next few years, the Pacific Coast invasion is all you're going to be reading about when it comes to the Big Ten. The major outlets will swarm to the famed Coliseum to watch Michigan face USC in a huge conference game. There will be chuckles about "throwing away the history books" when Rutgers hosts Washington. All the while, athletic departments will laugh as they bathe in money.

Until then, please enjoy Big Ten football the way Fielding Yost and Amos Alonzo Stagg meant it to be enjoyed, with a steely-eyed focus on the Wolverines and Ohio State and the East Division that features three teams ranked in the top seven of the preseason AP Poll. The major networks will help you out, for sure.

But if you're looking for a really interesting story, the beginnings of something that perhaps will change the conference just as much as the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington in 2024, you might have to divert your attention to the boring, old Big Ten West.

Who knows how this all lines up moving forward, once conference officials come up with a plan to incorporate 18 teams spread from Piscataway, New Jersey, to Eugene, Oregon, into a competitive, even schedule. But 2023 might go down as a watershed year for programs in the current West division.

Three of them — Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin — hired new head coaches.

Not only that, they went outside their programs to hire them.

Not only that, they paid pretty big money to get the top guys on the market.

At an average of a little more than $9 million per year, Nebraska brought in the man who actually made contenders out of Temple and Baylor, former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Wisconsin hired the only coach who ever got a Group of 5 school to the College Football Playoff, Luke Fickell, to a deal worth nearly $7.9 million per year. Purdue actually saved a few bucks when Jeff Brohm left for Louisville, bringing in ex-Purdue defensive coordinator Ryan Walters on a $4 million per year deal.

Nationally, the media focuses on investments made when coaches are brought in to take over programs. They show how serious an athletic department is in changing, after all. The last few years, Nebraska held the title of sleeping giant, while Wisconsin had arguably the most talented teams in the division under former coach Paul Chryst. Neither got over the top.

Rhule and Fickell are the types of coaches that proved at prior stops they can get a program where it wants to go, under not-so-ideal circumstances. They are known as tireless recruiters, and they've both found elite talent in their days at Temple and Cincinnati, respectively, that bigger programs ignored. They'll give those programs a chance to climb to the top.

Meanwhile, Purdue beat other top programs to the punch on Walters. The once-downtrodden Illinois program should be considered a favorite in the West this fall in part because of the defense the 37-year-old built there. It led the nation in scoring defense a season ago, and he has the personality to succeed on the recruiting trail and change the way pass-happy Purdue plays the game.

These three accelerated change in the division that long has been the East's whipping boy.

East teams have won the last 10 Big Ten Championship Games, and the West champ hasn't come within a touchdown of victory in six years. But Illinois seemed to find a perfect fit at head coach in Bret Bielema, the tough-as-nails, in-your-face former Badgers coach whose focus on rebuilding in the trenches made this team a contender in year two. For all the criticisms of his relentlessly positive approach, P.J. Fleck has Minnesota consistently contending for titles for the first time in decades, and Northwestern will get its chance to affect change when it replaces the deposed Pat Fitzgerald in the offseason.

That will leave relatively new coaches with fresh approaches at six of the seven programs in the division.

Will it matter much once the Pac-12 teams enter, and the focus on winning regional championships is tossed aside for the all-or-nothing playoff approach once the CFP expands next year? That remains to be seen. It would be a shame if it does, but it seems like it might.

At the least, as the conference gets more crowded and the battle for one of 12 playoff spots intensifies next year, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin put themselves in the very best position they could to at least be in the running. Whatever that means moving forward.

DONNIE COLLINS is a sports columnist for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at dcollins@timesshamrock.com and follow him on Twitter @PennStateTT.