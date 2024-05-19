West powers (3) Lady Vols to Knoxville Regional championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee softball’s postseason run continues, after Karen Weekly’s crew shutout Virginia for a second time in as many days, 6-0, to advance to the NCAA Softball Super Regionals.

Vols sweep Gamecocks; claim share of SEC regular season crown

Senior outfielder Rylie West was on a mission from the start of Sunday’s contest. She opened the scoring in the first inning with a 2-RBI single into left field.

Zaida Puni kept the offense rolling in the third inning with an RBI single of her own, making it 3-0. In the same frame, West belted a double to the gap to drive in two more runs, extending the Lady Vol lead to 5-0.

The cherry on top was a no-doubt solo homer from West in the fifth inning to make it 6-0.

Karlyn Pickens (21-6) cleaned up in the circle, yet again. She pitched a complete game, allowing no runs on just two hits, while striking out seven batters.

The Lady Vols will host (14) Alabama in a three-game Super Regionals set at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Game 1 is slated for Thursday, May 23.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.