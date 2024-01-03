West Point running back Kahnen Daniels selected Gatorade Mississippi football Player of the Year

West Point running back Kahnen Daniels, who has signed with Florida, has been named the Gatorade Mississippi football Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

Gatorade announced its winners of all 50 states on Wednesday, with Daniels being the first football player to win the award from West Point.

“Kahnen is a wonderful football player,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said in a news release. “He’s a great kid and a great leader. You couldn’t ask for more.”

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Daniels as Mississippi’s best high school football player.

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior running back led the Green Wave to an 11-3 record and the MHSAA Class 5A state championship. Daniels rushed for 2,730 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. He ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns in West Point’s 35-7 win over Laurel in the state final. Daniels also won the state’s Class 5A Mr. Football award and he was selected to play in the U.S. Army Bowl.

Daniels has maintained a 3.26 GPA in the classroom. Taking advantage of NCAA early signing rules, Daniels signed a financial-aid agreement that helped him to enroll early at Florida. He graduated from West Point in December and will attend classes in the spring semester.

Daniels committed to play at Florida in the spring of 2023.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Kahnen Daniels is Mississippi football Gatorade Player of the Year