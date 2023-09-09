West Plains football wins second edition of the Boss Bowl with thumping of Canyon

CANYON — The second edition of the Boss Bowl went to the West Plains football team Friday night as they defeated Canyon 48-21 at Happy State Bank Stadium. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season.

This was a matchup that had two high-powered offenses and the Wolves certainly lived up to their billing. West Plains scored on its first five possessions with Jordi Hernandez piling up 213 total yards of offense to go with three touchdowns. Quarterback Reid Macon was sharp again, finishing 17-of-29 for 260 yards and two scores.

Credit the Wolves defense for holding Canyon to one touchdown in the first half while forcing two turnovers. The Eagles scored more than 40 points each of their first two games yet West Plains held them in check much of the night. Christian McGuire led the way for Canyon with four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: West Plains High School football beats Canyon in second Boss Bowl