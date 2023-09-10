West Ottawa singles lineup dominates Holland, Holland Christian, Zeeland West

PARK TWP. - The West Ottawa boys tennis team won its home quad on Saturday, finishing ahead of Holland Christian, Holland and Zeeland West in a battle of the top teams in the area.

West Ottawa defeated Holland 8-1 and Holland Christian 6-3 before beating Zeeland West 8-1.

The Panthers swept the singles play with Elliot Dozeman, Trevyn Bethke, Sebastian Dozeman and Drew Rothstein going 12-0 on the day.

Hugh Ervine and Luke Koschmann went unbeaten at No. 4 doubles for the Panthers.

West Ottawa's Elliot Dozeman went unbeaten in the quad.

At No. 5 doubles, Lucas Woudwyk stepped in for Teddy Mauger, who was sick, and played with Hudson Vellinga. They went unbeaten.

"Lucas is having a strong season on our J.V. and we are looking forward to big things from him over the next couple of years," West Ottawa coach Brian Metz said.

Holland Christian defeated Holland and Zeeland West by scores of 7-2. The Dutch defeated Zeeland West 5-4.

"The level of tennis was very high today across the board," said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. "We continue to get better every time on court and I'm pleased with the growth that we're making."

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Ottawa singles lineup dominates Holland, HC, Zeeland West