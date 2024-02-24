West Ottawa boys basketball embraces Purple Power game, fresh start for districts

HOLLAND - Hudson Vellinga was posing for photos after the game with family and friends in front of a purple banner with the Van Andel Cancer Institute logo on it.

The West Ottawa junior didn’t want to think about the results of the 68-45 loss to Caledonia on Friday. He was more focused on the Purple Power Game events afterward.

“For me, it means a lot,” Vellinga said. “Everyone in the community comes to this game. It means a lot more than basketball. We’re supporting friends and families that have battled cancer. I would have liked to come out on top, but this is bigger than a basketball game.”

He was playing for a former basketball coach, Luke Ambrose, who lost his father Kelly Ambrose to cancer in 2016.

West Ottawa's Hudson Vellinga drives against Caledonia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2024.

West Ottawa finishes the regular season with a 2-12 record in the OK Red Conference and 5-17 overall.

“It’s been a rough season,” Vellinga said. “There’s been times when we get it going and have a few good games in a row. Then we go back to having a bad game. But now (in districts), it’s win or go home. We’ll have a good practice this weekend and come out and get a win on Monday.”

West Ottawa hosts Holland in the district opener on Monday at 7 p.m. The Panthers beat Holland 51-50 on Dec. 15.

“That’s the great thing about high school basketball and the tournament, is that we all get to start over,” West Ottawa coach Jared Redell said. “We’re hosting districts next week. We play Holland, an in-town rival. We played a close game with them the first time. We need to turn the page from tonight.”

Redell, in his second season with the Panthers, isn’t happy about his team’s results this year, but he loves how his young family - wife Kristen and his three sons - are loving the community.

“My kids love coming to the games,” he said. “They have a little elementary school section. My wife’s been working to help build that, along with a youth director. Right now, we’re not playing as well as we want to. We’re going to get there. Hopefully sooner than later.”

