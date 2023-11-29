West Oso Youth Football Leagues to play for state championship in San Marcos

Two of West Oso's Youth Football teams have advanced to the Texas Youth Football Association State Championship games this weekend in San Marcos.

The Tykes (7U) and Rookies (9U) are scheduled to play Sunday, Dec. 3 with the Tykes kicking off at 1 p.m. and the Rookies playing at 3 p.m. at Texas State's Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

The undefeated Tykes (11-0) will play against the Floresville Wildcats and the Rookies (10-1) will face the San Antonio Warhawks.

“This league is becoming a cornerstone of the West Oso ISD community, fostering sportsmanship, teamwork, and personal growth amongst these young players," West Oso Athletic Director Cheryl Fillmore said in a news release. "Its mission is to promote physical fitness, character development, and a love for the game of football among the youth in the area.”

More: Coastal Bend high school basketball schedules, scores Nov. 27-Dec. 2

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: West Oso Youth Football Leagues to play for state championship