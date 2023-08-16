West Muskingum football: Anton, Sesay seeking more in 2023

FALLS TOWNSHIP — It was quite the success story for West Muskingum coach Nathan Brownrigg in 2022.

He guided the Tornadoes to their first playoff win in school history, where the long journey to Proctorville, a small town across the Ohio River from Huntington, West Virginia, included a day trip to Marshall University as they pondered the biggest game of their lives.

The 22-21 overtime victory against Fairland was another milestone for a community that has been through tragedy and numerous regime changes. Now there are no more surprises.

Nathan Brownrigg

“I thought we were playing some of the best football in the area going into Week 10,” Brownrigg said of 2022. “We matched up really well with that team, and I believe they thought the same playing against us. We had a meeting before the game against Fairland and told each other they could be the first ever, the first ever to win a playoff game at West M.'"

This campaign has a chance to bring even more.

Offense: Line depth will be key to success

Brownrigg feels his trenchmen will be the team's biggest strength. Four are seniors in Colin Thornton (5-8, 240), Cord McKenzie (5-11, 260) and Kaiden Fleming (5-8, 220), while junior Cale McGreevy (5-8, 210) took almost every snap as a sophomore.

Senior Alston Williamson (6-3, 260), junior Mason Hittle (6-2, 245) and senior Andrew Stark (5-10, 200) are now in the rotation.

Brownrigg is back to coaching the line for the first time since his days at Tri-Valley. He said he is excited about the standards and expectations they have set.

“These were the guys that have started since their freshmen year,” Brownrigg said. “These guys have been here for awhile, and started my first year and took those licks, and struggled that first year.

"I had players like Harley Hopkins who trusted us and were all-in with this group," he added. "Those players helped us to get where we are now. (Harley) was Cam West to Justin Buttermore at Tri-Valley while I was an assistant there.”

Junior Jake Anton returns to operate the spread offense after hitting 90 of 156 passes for 1,286 yards with 23 touchdowns in 20222. Brownrigg said he must make confident decisions.

“Jake has really progressed since last year,” Brownrigg said. “He’s got a very high football IQ — his mechanics and reads have progressed. This allows us to move Rashid (Sesay) around the offense more."

West Muskingum sophomore quarterback Jake Anton talks with head coach Nathan Brownrigg during a break in the action against Morgan on Oct. 7, 2022, in Falls Township, Ohio. Anton passed for three touchdowns in his team's 26-20 win and returns as one of the Muskingum Valley League's most productive passers.

Sesay ran for 813 yards with a 6.7 average and caught 20 passes for 270 in an injury plagued 2022, then rebounded to win the 100 and 200 in the MVL in track. He also anchored the record-breaking 4x100 relay team that reached the Division II state meet.

Brownrigg said he will see periodic snaps in the offense, as his flexibility and playmaking ability will be something to admire in 2023. He completed six passes for 109 yards last year.

"Rashid might be the fastest, if not the fastest player in the MVL," Brownrigg said. "But we also have five-to-six guys that we can go to when we need someone else to make a play.”

The Tornadoes ran for 2,758 yards and passed for 1,453 in a balanced approach Brownrigg offenses have routinely employed. That should continue with 5-8, 200-pound junior Carter Winland, who aggressive style and penchant for hitting offer an aesthetic visual from yesteryear.

The receivers lose a big-play target in Slater Sampsel, who caught a team-high 35 passes, but return the versatile Sesay, Cam Fowler (6-0, 160 sr.), Conner Hill (5-10, 145 jr.), Owen Bennett (5-10, 160 sr.) and tight end Keegan Karns (6-0, 205).

Rashid Sesay runs with the ball for West Muskingum in a 26-20 win against Morgan on Oct. 7, 2022, in Falls Township. Sesay is one of the Muskingum Valley League's top returning playmakers as the Tornadoes aim to improve on an 8-3 season.

Defense: Shawger's loss a big one, but options remain

All-Ohio linebacker Ty Shawger was a consistent big-play force — and, perhaps, the best defensive player on the field in the recent Muskingum Valley-Licking County All-Star game. He leaves 114 tackles, including 16 for losses, and six sacks in the rearview mirror.

This is not a green unit for coordinator Pat Reilly, however.

Ends Cord McKenzie and Karns will dictate the up-front pressure, with tackles Connor McKenzie and Thornton subduing the interior line for linebackers Winland and Wes Houston. Winland (74 tackles) and Houston (69) were second and third, respectively, last season in tackles.

Carter Winland, of West Muskingum, tries to tackle Morgan's Mason Burnside runs on Oct. 7, 2022, during the Tornadoes' 26-20 win in Falls Township. Winland is the team's top returning tackler to a veteran defense in 2023.

Sophomore Tavin Bennett (6-2, 180) will round out the linebacker corps; Fowler and Hill (51 tackles last year) will share cornerback duties, with safeties Sesay and Anton rounding out the secondary.

Williamson's big body adds girth inside and allows others to move outside, Brownrigg said. Williamson didn't play football until last year.

"He has had a really good camp and has come a long way," Brownrigg said. "Our guys have worked incredibly hard this season, and our defense is going to lead the way for us.”

Outlook: Experience and depth can exceed expectations

With every passing year since Brownrigg's arrival, the bar at West Muskingum raises. It wasn’t long ago when seasons were essentially over before they began — there were 10 straight without winning records from 2010-2020.

Culture change and new faces have changed the expectations. With all of the returning depth and skill that returns, many expect another chase to the end.

Road games at defending Inter-Valley Conference-North Division champion Garaway and defending MVL-Small School champ New Lexington loom in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively, before a home affair with an improved Philo squad a week later.

They will most certainly know where they stand.

“I’ve really enjoyed what we’ve built here and it starts with Superintendent Chad Shawger," Brownrigg said. "Over the past few years we’ve proven we can win at this school and providing an environment for our student athletes was crucial. It took a lot of trust from the coaches from other programs to be able to do that.”

In the huddle

Key returnees: Rashid Sesay (WR/RB/S), Jake Anton (QB/S), Carter Winland (RB/LB), Wes Houston (TE/LB), Colin Thornton (OL/DE), Cord McKenzie (OL/DL), Cale McGreevy (OL), Cam Fowler (WR/C), Conner Hill (WR/C).

Key newcomers: Tavin Bennett (OLB), Alston Williamson (OL/DT).

Coaching staff: Nathan Brownrigg (HC/OC), Pat Reilly (AHC/DC), Zach Durfee, Tom Crowley, Jared Jesse.

Classification: Division V, Region 19

Last Muskingum Valley League title: 2005

Last playoff appearance: 2022 (6 total)

Regional titles: 0

Schedule

Aug. 17: Hebron Lakewood

Aug. 25: Marietta

Sept. 1: at Sugarcreek Garaway

Sept. 8: at New Lexington

Sept. 15: Philo

Sept. 22: at Maysville

Sept. 29: Crooksville

Oct. 6: at Morgan

Oct. 13: at Coshocton

Oct. 20: Meadowbrook

