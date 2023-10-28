West Morris football advances past Pascack Valley on last-second field goal

HILLSDALE − West Morris put the game on Johnny Vieira's right foot and the sophomore kicker became the hero.

Vieira kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Wolfpack to a 19-17 victory over Pascack Valley in Friday's North 1, Group 3 football playoff opener.

“I’m confident in my guys up front, and they protected me,” said Vieira, who had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter, “and I put it right through.”

West Morris (5-5) drove from its 34-yard line with 50 seconds left to set up the field goal. Along the way, senior Jacob Morris completed passes of 26 and 18 yards.

Check out the photo gallery, then continue reading.

West Morris' special teams played a huge role in the win. Vieira, a two-year starter who previously won multiple games with his foot, kicked a 30-yard field goal at 3:56 of the second quarter to give No. 6 seed West Morris a 10-0 lead over No. 3 Pascack Valley.

“He’s done it before. He’s done it in big games, even though he’s a sophomore,” said West Morris coach Kevin Hennelly. “We have faith in him.”

Both Wolfpack touchdowns were set up by blocked punts: Sophomore Tommy Borgia's block set up Morris' 17-yard TD pass to senior Tyler Wu for a 7-0 second-quarter lead, and senior Bryce Cammarata's block set up senior Garrett Crisp's 8-yard scoring run in the fourth for a 16-10 lead.

Pascack Valley took a 17-16 lead on junior Ashton Kazinci's 3-yard run on fourth down with 56 seconds left in the fourth. It capped a 10-play drive that began at the Panthers' 25-yard line.

“We made the plays when we needed to [on the go-ahead drive] and capitalized,” Pascack Valley coach Len Cusumano said. “But we just gave them a little too much time on the clock to score, and they also came out and capitalized themselves.”

Oct 27, 2023; Hillsdale, New Jersey, United States; West Morris football at Pascack Valley in a North 1, Group 3 playoff game. WM #30 Johnny Vieira and teammates celebrate after he kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter to give West Morris the win.

What it means

West Morris, a nine-time sectional champion, will face the winner of Saturday's game between No. 2 Hillside and No. 7 seed Sparta in next weekend’s semifinals.

If Sparta wins the opener, West Morris hosts the semifinal. If Hillside wins, West Morris goes on the road again.

Key drive

West Morris began its final possession on its 34-yard line with 50 seconds left, and drove 55 yards in seven plays to set up a second-and-10 at the 11-yard line.

Morris threw a 26-yard completion to Crisp, then spiked the ball on first down to stop the clock. Junior Jaxon Corkery ran for 8 yards on second down, Morris threw incomplete on third, and the Wolfpack converted a fourth-and-2 with a 3-yard run by Corkery to the 29-yard line.

Morris spiked the ball on first down to stop the clock, then he threw an 18-yard completion to Corkery and stopped the clock with the ball on the 11-yard line and five seconds remaining. On came Vieira for the field goal.

"He's so good, and he does this all the time," Morris said of Vieira, who last week had the game-winning field goal in a 10-7 win over Morristown. "He always puts us in good situations, and he's one of our best players."

Oct 27, 2023; Hillsdale, New Jersey, United States; West Morris football at Pascack Valley in a North 1, Group 3 playoff game. WM #28 Jaxon Corkery in the first quarter.

By the numbers

West Morris did not commit a turnover, while Pascack Valley threw two interceptions − both of which came off deflections − and allowed two blocked punts.

“Everyone who knows football, you win the turnover battle, you make your own plays on special teams, and you put yourself in position to win,” Hennelly said.

West Morris totaled 260 yards, with Morris throwing for 136 yards and one TD. Pascack Valley totaled 257 yards, with Shaw throwing for 186 yards, one TD and two bad-luck interceptions.

They said it

“The kids played a phenomenal game,” Hennelly said. “We had a tough season, and when the chips were down, they came back and did what they had to do to win the game.”

“We just didn’t make the plays when we needed to,” Cusumano said. “A couple of blocked punts, those interceptions bounced off of us and bounced into their hands. So they made the plays when they needed to, and we just didn’t capitalize on some opportunities.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: West Morris NJ football advances on last-second field goal