West Morgan taps Meyer as new basketball coach

Apr. 13—TRINITY — West Morgan has selected Bobby Meyer as the school's new head boys basketball coach.

The move was made official Thursday night in a meeting of the Morgan County Board of Education.

"Coach Meyer is a proven winner and will have a tremendous impact on our kids, both on and off the court," West Morgan High School Principal Keith Harris said. "He will also help in the continued improvement of our school culture."

Meyer comes to West Morgan after spending the past three seasons as an assistant at Decatur. Prior to that, Meyer was the head coach at Cullman for 11 seasons, leading the Bearcats to four area championships and an Elite Eight appearance. He posted 18 or more wins in seven of his 11 seasons at Cullman.

"(West Morgan) is a place I've always observed in my coaching career and I've always respected the type of kids they have and how competitive they are," Meyer said. "Every time we played West Morgan, I knew we were in for a fight and, with everything I've seen so far, that still holds true."

"When West Morgan came open, I knew it was a spot I needed to look at," Meyer added.

After three seasons away from being a head coach, Meyer was thrilled to be back running a program.

"When I left Cullman I didn't expect to be out of head coaching for long," Meyer said. "I was fortunate to work under Coach (Kori) Walker at Decatur and stay in the game, but the entire time I knew I wanted to be a head coach again. I was just waiting for the right opportunity."

Meyer replaces Brandon Tucker who spent one season with the Rebels. In that season Tucker led West Morgan to an area championship and to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2007.

"So far I'm seeing a lot of kids that want to be the next up to achieve the success that West Morgan has seen in recent years," Meyer said. "Regional appearances, Elite Eights and hopefully Final Fours, you see the kids have the desire to reach those goals."

Meyer described his style of coaching as fast paced and said it will be exciting for Rebels' fans to watch.

"I'm an old ball coach, but I have new wave ideas of playing basketball," Meyer said. "We're going to play a quick pace for all 32 minutes of the game, both offensively and defensively. On offense we're going to move quickly and find shots fast and on defense we're going to defend all 94 feet of the floor."

