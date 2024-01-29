West Midlands Police condemn 'completely unacceptable violence'

Police officers surround the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Midlands Police have confirmed six people were arrested in connection with trouble at Sunday's Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves and have vowed "to make further arrests in connection with the unacceptable violence".

Missiles were thrown, fights broke out and fans spilled on to the pitch after Matheus Cunha put Wolves 2-0 up.

Players then returned to the dressing rooms with play suspended for 38 minutes.

Chief Inspector Tim Robinson of the football department at West Midlands Police, said: "What we saw yesterday was completely unacceptable violence directed at both fans and officers, which sadly led to the suspension of the game.

"No football fan wants to see that. It’s important to stress however that it was very much a minority of fans involved in the trouble, and the vast majority of supporters were a credit to their clubs."

Four West Brom supporters and two Wolves fans were arrested, and have all since been bailed while the investigation continues.

Reasons for arrest include violent disorder, assaulting police officers and suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.