West Michigan scores four in ninth to beat Captains, 4-1

May 23—West Michigan scored all of its runs in the ninth inning, capped by a three-run home run by Izaac Pacheco, to beat the Captains, 4-1, on May 23 at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Whitecaps did their damage off Captains reliever Magnus Ellerts (1-2), who had only given up two runs all season before May 23. Ellerts' ERA ballooned from 1.20 to 3.38.

Austin Peterson started for Lake County and pitched 7 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and didn't walk any batters. Peterson rebounded from his last start May 17 at Lansing, when he gave up seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Jake Fox drove in the Captains' run. He has 17 RBI this season. Tyresse Turner, Alex Mooney and Maick Collado each had two hits.

The series it scheduled to resume May 24 at Classic Auto Group Park.