West metro girls basketball coach steps down after 26 years

Watertown-Mayer girls basketball coach John Rosholt is retiring after 26 seasons.

Rosholt, who retired from teaching in 2023 after 38 years, also was an assistant football coach for the Royals for 33 years and coached the Royals boys basketball team for four seasons.

Rosholt coached the Royals girls basketball team to two state tournament appearances (2010 and 2017) and a 463-271 record. Including his victories as the Royals boys coach, he had 501 career victories.

Among the girls basketball players he coached were Marissa Janning, Minnesota Miss Basketball in 2017 who played at Creighton, and sisters Monika Czinano, who played for Iowa, and Maggie Czinano, a junior in 2023-24 for the Gophers.

Rosholt directed the Royals girls teams to 11 20-victory seasons and three conference championships. The Royals finished third at the 2017 state tournament.

Rosholt, who began his teaching career at St. Francis in 1985, started teaching at Watertown-Mayer in 1986. Rosholt coached the Royals boys basketball team from 1992 to 1996. He began coaching the Royals girls team in 1997.

He was an assistant on the Royals football coaching staff from 1990 to 2023.