West Liberty catches fire, blows past Fairmont State 126-96

Feb. 25—WEST LIBERTY — In the latest edition of a revered rivalry between Mountain East Conference titans, West Liberty turned its season rematch against Fairmont State into a laugher on Wednesday at the ASRC.

The Hilltoppers lit up from the field to the tune of 64 percent shooting, including a 17-of-28 mark from 3, to blast the visiting Falcons 126-96 and claim the regular season series sweep between the two programs after they won the first matchup 96-84 on Jan. 13 at Joe Retton Arena.

In Wednesday's rematch, West Liberty (12-3) jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Fairmont (10-4) and led wire-to-wire for the runaway victory, which now gives the Hilltoppers a five-game winning streak over the Falcons dating back to the 2018-19 season.

In spite of the early 10-0 lead by West Liberty, Fairmont State battled back to slice the margin to just one point on multiple occasions, with the latest instance coming at the 6:12 mark of the first half following a pair of free throws by Isaiah Sanders that made it 41-40. From there, however, the Hilltoppers closed the first half on a 29-16 run as first WLU star Dalton Bolon and then freshman Zach Rasile caught fire from the field.

Bolon dropped 25 of his 27 total points in the game's opening 16 minutes, and then Rasile ripped off a string of four straight 3s in a two-minute span to balloon the lead to as many as 15 before WLU went into the half up 14 at 70-56.

The Hilltoppers then opened the second half with a 24-8 run over the frame's first seven minutes to go up as many as 30 at 94-64.

Pat Robinson scored a game-high 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting and tallied five rebounds and four assists to lead the victory for West Liberty. Bolon scored his aforementioned 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3, to go with nine rebounds and four assists, and Malik McKinney came off the bench to pour in another 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting for WLU.

Combined, the trio of Robinson, Bolon and McKinney scored 79 of the Hilltoppers' 126 points on 30-of-44 (68.2%) shooting.

Sanders scored a team-high 27 points for Fairmont State on 6-of-11 shooting and an 11-of-11 showing from the foul line. Dale Bonner poured in another 24 points for the Falcons on 7-of-13 shooting to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Zyon Dobbs and Ilisa Washington also cracked double figures for Fairmont with 15 points and 11 points, respectively.

Fairmont State will play again on Friday when it travels to Glenville State for a 1:30 p.m. tip. The game against the Pioneers, which is a make-up contest, will be the first game of a back-to-back for the Falcons, as they'll close out the regular season at home on Saturday against Frostburg State at 4:30 p.m.

