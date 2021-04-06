West Lib hoops alum Hoehn will install hyper-uptempo system at Bluefield State

Apr. 6—BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State Athletics Director Derrick Price today announced the appointment of Devin Hoehn as men's head basketball coach in a press conference held in Conley Hall on the the college campus, on Monday.

Hoehn comes to Bluefield State from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There he was Director of Player Development under Jim Crutchfield, under whom Hoehn played his college basketball at Mountain East Conference Division II juggernaut West Liberty.

"We are extremely fortunate to bring Devin to Bluefield State. He comes from one of the most successful Division II basketball programs in the country," said Price, who coached the Big Blues men's program before stepping into his full-time role as athletic director after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Hoehn has pledged he'll coach the same explosive, high-scoring brand of basketball at Bluefield State that he learned at his alma mater under Crutchfield, who is nationally acclaimed for his sideline savvy.

"I am tremendously excited for this opportunity. Bluefield State basketball has a proud tradition that I look forward to building on. I have learned the game as a player and coach from one of the very best. Now I want to bring those lessons here," said Hoehn, who is a West Virginia native from Parkersburg.

As a player, Hoehn was a four-year starter at guard at West Liberty, carrying the Hilltoppers to three NCAA Division II Elite Eights, two Final Fours and two National Championship appearances. During his senior season, he posted averages of 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 starts, earning first team all-conference honors.

The inner workings of Crutchfield's enigmatic system — which is not taught in camps or clinics — is essentially transmitted directly to his players and staffers. Hoehn said the style style of play exerts high demands on players athletic abilities, endurance, mental toughness and especially their intelligence. It has a steep learning curve.

"You could classify it as 'The System.' That's the style of play I'll be bringing in here. It's going to take time, but I'm willing to put that in," said Hoehn.

"It's not going to be easy. I told [current BSC players] ... style of play isn't meant for anybody. People are going to thrive in it and people aren't ... Who doesn't want to get up and down and score a lot of points in basketball?

"But the thing I've learned is that everyone wants to do it, and would love to do it. But some just aren't capable of doing it. It's easier said than done," he said.

Hoehn has told them the team would be in open gym this fall and they'd be playing 'to 100 ... maybe to 140."

"That shocked quite a few guys ... 140 points. But that's what we do. It's going to take time. It's not something you can just start and go with and they're going to pick it up like that. It's going to take time, but I'm going to force the issue because we're not playing any other way. That's the way that we're going to play 100 percent. I'm sticking with it no matter what."

Hoehn's Big Blues teams could eventually end up playing in either the CIAA or Conference Carolinas when BSC finally sheds its independent status for conference membership. He understands what he's preparing his new program for.

"Those teams are going to be good. But I'm going to do my best to see that we prepare to be ready for those teams," said Hoehn.

Hoehn's status as a valued disciple of a system that averaged over 100 points per game at West Liberty under Crutchfield augurs a level of excitement coming to Ned Shott Gymnasium that has been rarely been seen in recent years outside of match-ups with local rivals Bluefield College and Concord University.

"Hardly any teams have even seen it. I'll explain it as best I can, but it's something that you have to watch to get a better understanding of. It's not only fun to play in it ... it's fun as a fan to watch it, as well," said Hoehn.

Bluefield State's athletic director knows basketball. He's looking forward to seeing it all unfold.

"Our fans are going to be pleased and excited with the type of up-tempo, full-court basketball that Devin will instill in next season's Big Blue team. I think we're going to surprise a lot of people," Price said.