West Lawn, Shillington win elimination games in Berks Legion League playoffs

Jul. 11—West Lawn and Shillington remained alive in the Berks Legion League playoffs with elimination-game victories Saturday at Boyertown's Bear Stadium.

The Owls defeated Twin Valley 3-2 and the Red Sox beat Reading 6-4.

Both teams will play Sunday at Bear Stadium. West Lawn will face Boyertown, which lost to Norchester 7-5 in 10 innings in the winners bracket final, at 3 p.m. Shillington will play Norchester at 7 p.m.

Ryan Spatz and Gabe Bunn combined on a five-hitter for West Lawn, shutting down the Raiders after they had three hits and took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Spatz allowed two runs on five hits in 4.2 innings. Bunn threw 2.1 perfect innings, striking out three.

Twin Valley went up in the first on an RBI single by Joey Sciamanna. Koy Zdimal, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch.

The Raiders went on to load the bases, but Spatz got out of the inning with a 4-6-3 double play.

West Lawn cut it 2-1 in the bottom of the first. Ryan Graff led off with a single. Two outs later, he advanced to third on a single by A.J. Trayer, then scored on a single by Bunn.

The Owls took the lead in the second. Ryan Sekulski reached on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Kyle Cincinnati. Cincinnati scored the tiebreaking run on an error.

Twin Valley starter Dan Eden allowed one earned run on four hits in five innings. He struck out seven. Zach Dennison allowed one hit in one inning.

Shillington scored all its runs in the first inning in beating Reading.

Mason Woolwine had two RBIs and Austin Hafer one for the Red Sox.

Matt Gehris allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks in 5.2 innings to earn the victory. Aaron Renninger allowed one hit and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings for the save.

Reading had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Emmanuel Morales went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Angel Velez Jr. knocked in a run for Reading.