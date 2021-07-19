West Lawn completes Legion baseball victory over Wyomissing in Region 2 Tournament

Jul. 18—West Lawn beat Wyomissing 12-5 in a winners bracket game of the Legion baseball Region 2 Tournament at Owls Field that was finished Sunday after being suspended Saturday due to rain.

The Owls advance to face Berks champ Norchester in the winners bracket final at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Schuylkill-Berks League champ Warriors will play Nor Gwyn in the second game of an elimination game doubleheader. Northampton takes on Wanderers in the first game at 1 p.m.

West Lawn had taken control Saturday night, breaking a 4-4 tie with two runs in the fourth, then scoring four in the fifth and two in the sixth. The game was suspended in the bottom of the sixth.

Trey Gehret, Gabe Bunn and Lucas Gensemer combined on a four-hitter for the Owls. Only two of Wyomissing's five runs were earned. West Lawn committed four errors.

Gehret allowed two earned runs on two hits in three innings. Bunn allowed one hit and walked one in 2.2 innings. Gensemer finished by allowing one hit and hitting two batters in 1.1 innings. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh by getting a double play and a fly ball.

West Lawn snapped a 4-4 tie in the fourth on a two-out, two-run single by Ryan Sekulski. The inning was kept alive by an error.

Wyomissing scored on an error in the bottom of the inning to cut it to 6-5, but the Owls made it 10-5 in the fifth.

Dominic Borelli had a two-run double with two outs, and AJ Trayer and Bunn followed with RBI doubles.

Ryan Graff had a two-run single in the sixth for West Lawn.

Gensemer weht 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Ryan Kelly had an RBI triple for the Owls.

Aidan Cirulli went 3-for-4 and Kobe Cabret had an RBI double for the Warriors.