West Jones topples Terry to stage 6A South State showdown with Picayune in MHSAA playoffs

SOSO, Miss. – The first time West Jones football played Terry this season, it was a 2-0 victory.

It wasn’t a forfeited game, nor a night cut short by inclement weather. It was a legitimate 2-0 score with a safety in the second quarter and nothing else.

Friday night, when the teams met again in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A state playoffs, the score was 14-times higher, with West Jones taking down Terry 21-7.

“It honestly motivated us that the score was 2-0 to play even better,” West Jones senior linebacker Rase Jones, who scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, said. “We wanted a better score than that.”

What it means

With the win, West Jones’ undefeated season continues under first-year coach Cory Reynolds.

It also puts West Jones (12-0) in the South State Championship for the first time since 2020. That’s the last time West Jones won a state title, but in Class 5A.

“It’s super exciting,” Jones said. “We know we got a big game next week, but we’re really excited.”

West Jones will host Picayune (10-2) after it pounded Pascagoula 38-0 on Friday night. That will be a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff matchup, which Picayune won 28-17 on its path to winning the state championship.

The winner of West Jones-Picayune will face the North State champion between South Panola and Grenada.

“It’s gonna be a heck of a game next week,” Reynolds said. “Everybody needs to get here early. It’s gonna be a packed house. C’mon.”

How it happened

West Jones and Terry (7-5) played to a scoreless first quarter before West Jones freshman quarterback Kymaurtion “Tootie” Lindsey had an interception returned for a touchdown The pass went out to the flat and senior safety Michael Phillips jumped the route and returned it 47 yards for the TD.

West Jones responded on the back of sophomore running back Caleb Holmes, who bolted for 50 yards on the next play from scrimmage before reaching the end zone three carries later.

“It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you handle what happens to you,” Reynolds said. “I heard that echoing on the sideline and I knew we were fine.”

West Jones was in command from there. Lindsey ran for a 9-yard touchdown shortly before halftime to make it 14-7. Then, Jones scored his 15-yard touchdown to give West Jones a two-possession lead.

West Jones’ defense has only allowed 56 points this season. Friday night was the unit's seventh shutout of 2023.

Terry had 106 yards of offense, 14 in the second half. It had two offensive possessions reach West Jones’ side of the field, one because of a fumble recovery.

“They just play together,” Reynolds said. “They believe in what they do and they really get after it. They know their assignments and, boy, they love hitting people.”

