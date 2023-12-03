West Indies vs England LIVE: Cricket score and updates from 1st ODI

Jos Buttler (R) and Sam Curran (L) of England chat during a nets session (Getty Images)

West Indies vs England

13:39

1.6

FOUR! Romario Shepherd to Phil Salt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

West Indies vs England

13:38

1.4

Romario Shepherd to Phil Salt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

West Indies vs England

13:37

1.3

Romario Shepherd to Will Jacks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Carty.

West Indies vs England

13:36

1.2

Romario Shepherd to Will Jacks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

West Indies vs England

13:36

1.1

NEW BALL. Romario Shepherd to Will Jacks. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Hope.

West Indies vs England

13:34

0.6

Alzarri Joseph to Phil Salt. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rutherford.

West Indies vs England

13:34

0.5

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Phil Salt. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

West Indies vs England

13:33

0.4

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Phil Salt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

West Indies vs England

13:32

0.3

Alzarri Joseph to Phil Salt. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs.

West Indies vs England

13:32

0.2

Alzarri Joseph to Phil Salt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shepherd.

West Indies vs England

13:31 , Karl Matchett

Teams:

England: Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

West Indies vs England

13:31

0.1

NEW BALL. Alzarri Joseph to Phil Salt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.

West Indies vs England

Saturday 2 December 2023 13:31

West Indies vs England

Saturday 2 December 2023 13:30

