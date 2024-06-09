West Indies dismiss Uganda for just 39 to seal huge win

Akeal Hosein has taken 45 wickets in 52 T20 internationals for West Indies [Getty Images]

Cricket World Cup, Group C (Guyana)

West Indies 173-5 (20 overs): Charles 44 (42), Russell 30 (17); Masaba 2-31

Uganda 39 (12 overs): Hosein 5-11, Joseph 2-6

West Indies win by 134 runs

Uganda equalled the record for the lowest total at a men's T20 World Cup after they were skittled out for just 39 in a 134-run loss to West Indies in Guyana.

The tournament debutants were all out in just 12 overs to match the Netherlands' total against Sri Lanka in 2014 and fall to the second-largest margin of defeat in the tournament's history.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took a career-best 5-11 to become the first West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul at a men's T20 World Cup.

Johnson Charles earlier top-scored with 44 from 42 balls and Andre Russell hit a rapid unbeaten 30 from 17, including six fours, as West Indies posted 173-5.

West Indies stay second in Group C with two wins from two, behind leaders Afghanistan on net run-rate. Uganda are third with two points from three matches.

West Indies edge towards qualification with record win

This has been an up-and-down tournament for Uganda, with the joy of victory over Papua New Guinea sandwiched between two heavy defeats.

Their bowlers deserve some credit for preventing any West Indies batter from cutting loose, but their batting limitations were severely exposed.

Number nine Juma Miyagi, who hit an unbeaten 13, was the only player to reach double figures and face more than 10 balls, with extras joint top-scorer with five.

West Indies already look set for a place in the knockout stages, with the scale of this win giving them a hefty net run-rate advantage over the teams below them.

Afghanistan's run-rate is even higher, meaning bottom side New Zealand will likely need to win their remaining three matches convincingly to have a chance of a top-two finish.

West Indies face New Zealand next in Trinidad on Wednesday while Uganda play the Black Caps at the same venue on Friday.

'It's a very steep learning curve' - reaction

West Indies captain Rovman Powell: "That last game we were a little bit flat so coming into this game we just wanted to improve as a team. I think we're up to 70-80% now.

"It's good to see guys getting performances under their belts because moving forward it's going to get tougher."

Player of the match Akeal Hosein: "I needed this. In the nets and in the previous series we've played I felt the ball was coming out nicely but I just wasn't getting the rewards."

Uganda captain Brian Masaba: "It's a very steep learning curve for us, especially in the batting department. We have to learn from this experience and understand what we need to do to keep ourselves in the game."