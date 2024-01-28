West Indies claim first win in Australia since 1997 after Shamar Joseph heroics

Man of the series: Shamar Joseph inspired a famous win for West Indies (Getty Images)

An inspired bowling spell from the injured Shamar Joseph gave West Indies a historic first Test victory over Australia in 27 years.

Joseph, who took five-for on debut in the series opener earlier this month, had his toe split by a Mitchell Starc yorker while batting on day three of the Second Test in Brisbane and was not initially expected to bowl in the fourth innings.

However, with Australia chasing 216 for victory, the 24-year-old returned to take seven wickets as the tourists levelled the series with a dramatic eight-run triumph in the day-night match.

“I wasn't even going to come to the ground today,” Joseph said. “But the doctor did something to my toe. I don't know what he did but it worked.

“I just stuck to the basics, stuck to the top of off. I feel like we win the entire series by winning this Test. Shout out to my team-mates for their support.

"I cried for my five-wicket haul but I'm so happy now. I'm not even tired, I would have kept bowling.”

Steve Smith produced his best innings since being promoted to open the batting following David Warner’s retirement, the former captain finishing unbeaten on 91 but running out of partners.

Australia looked in charge of the chase at 113 for two, before Cameron Green became Joseph’s first victim, the all-rounder’s departure prompting a collapse of four-for-23.

Pat Cummins’s side began the final session 29 runs short of victory with two wickets in hand and Smith still at the crease, but Alzarri Joseph had Nathan Lyon caught behind before namesake Shamar fittingly sealed a famous triumph by cleaning up Josh Hazlewood.