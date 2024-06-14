West honored the state where he first starred

Thumbs up to the remarkable life and basketball career of Jerry West, one of West Virginia’s best, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 86.

West, who hailed from tiny Chelyan, West Virginia, on the south bank of the Kanawha River, became an extraordinary player at WVU before being named a member of the 1960 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympics team. After that, he moved to the pros where he played 14 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, being named an All Star each year.

Yes, he was among the best at the highest level of the sport right away.

After hanging up his sneakers, West leaned into his hoops intellect and business acumen which translated well to the front office where he turned the Lakers into the NBA’s premier team in the 1980s. Twice named NBA Executive of the Year, West was universally regarded as one of professional sports’ most outstanding executives. Before the year is out, he will have been enshrined by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three times – as a playerk, as an Olympian and as a contributor.

Of course young boys from long ago would shoot hoops in the driveway or on the school playground or in a dusty old barn, wanting to be just like West, who back home at WVU was named an inaugural member of the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1991. In 2019, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Of all the awards, perhaps most approprioate was simply the acknowledgement that here goes a good man.

– By J. Damon Cain, editor of The Register-Herald

● ● ●

Thumbs up to full funding for two associated water projects – an $8.5 million project for upgrades to the Pineville water treatment plant and the $10 million water extension project into the Brenton and Baileysville areas.

It has taken years to bring potable water into the areas – and it still isn’t running into those area homes as yet.

The water extension project cannot be constructed until upgrades have been made to the Pineville water treatment plant, bringing the total cost for both projects to nearly $20 million.

The projects will add about 260 new customers to the system.

However, once the upgrades and the extension have been completed, additional surrounding areas can be added to the system.

Over the years, numerous elected and appointed officials have played a part in bringing this to fruition.

Anyone who has worked to bring water into an area or any resident who has waited, or is still waiting, for such a system knows these projects do not happen overnight.

It takes years to propose, obtain the millions of dollars in funding, complete environmental and engineering studies, obtain necessary rights-of-way, design, go through the bidding process, and construct such projects.

Here’s to all those officials – past and present – who didn’t give up on bringing water to the new customers and to all those who continue to work toward bringing water to the homes still not served by a modern system.

– By Mary Catherine Brooks of The Wyoming County Report for The Register-Herald