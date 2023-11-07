West Holmes' six seniors help set a state-level standard

To say it's been a long time coming would be an understatement.

For West Holmes seniors Allie McMillen, Avery Arnold, Natalie Rohr, Kali Woods, Brianna Parks and Josie Tish, the story didn't start so well. As freshmen back in 2020, they went 2-12 with a first round exit in the playoffs. What few realized though on the outside, was the hunger for success that raged inside these six young ladies.

Putting in the time in practice and the offseason, these six young ladies led a charge and a passion for success. In the following two years they won eight and 13 games, advanced to district both years and last year, in a game that stung, fell to Dover 1-0 in the district final.

"That made us pretty mad," said Arnold. "That motivated us a lot, you could feel the energy from that game, and you could feel how upset we were. In the offseason, we did CrossFit, worked out and practiced hard to reach our goals this year."

Fast forward a season and now those six seniors headline the state-bound Knights, fresh off a thrilling 4-3 win in double-overtime against Marietta on Saturday.

West Holmes midfield/striker Avery Arnold pushes the ball up against John Glenn as Aveona Yoder follows the play.

"We won two games and at times we were down players my freshman year," said McMillen. "Now as seniors, we are headed to state, we have a great opportunity in front of us, it's exciting and I never would have thought to be part of such a special group."

"Our main goal was to be district champions," added Arnold. "At the beginning of the season, we wrote down our goals. We got our first goal down, that was to be district champions, then it was regional champions, and it just feels great to make it this far."

Along the way, these six became the focal point of something special. They led the first team in program history to a district championship. That same team became the first to be regional champions and the first to punch that coveted state ticket. They also became just the second area team outside of Chippewa to ever advance to state in the sport.

"Without injuries, all six of our seniors would be starters," said West Holmes coach Schuyler Snyder. "That says a lot about them, the work that they have put in and the talent they have.

"Our seniors spread the field, from our defensive line to the center and sometimes at the top. You can see our strength and leadership and it's spread across the entire field. We are lucky to have a senior class that we can do that with."

That bond and growth together started at a much younger age and years before high school.

"We've all grown up together and known each other since we were little," said McMillen. "We read each other so well, we've stuck together, had each other's back, know what it means to be a good teammate, we all want to win and do things the right thing."

Arnold used the words family, emotionally connected and sisters when talking about her fellow seniors. When asked to use one word to describe each one and what they bring to team, those bonds showed.

"Allie is confident, Natalie brings be leadership, Brianna is always communicating, and Josie is aggressive," said Arnold. "Kali is like the mom of the team, she keeps our heads together and I distribute with Allie in the middle."Then with the chance to make school history, one more goal added to the list, that these young ladies couldn't resist knocking off.

"That's what kept fueling us, we looked at each other and were like, 'We have to make history, this is our game to win,"' said McMillen about their regional final win over Marietta. "We knew that if we performed to the best of our ability that it would help us win the game, win for our school, for our community and for ourselves. That makes us so happy."

Both McMillen and Arnold talked about how motivating it is to stand on the pitch and see the support from their community. It's something that isn't lost on these six seniors, and it's something they cherish as they prepare for their final week of high school soccer.

"I could talk all day about that," said McMillen about the community support. "We just have an amazing, supportive community. We have those fans who go to every game, are lifelong Knights fans and they all want us to win. When you see that, it makes you want to win more. You can feel that atmosphere, know people have your back and you want to win for them. It's just so special to be part of."

"Thats a huge one and we notice it all the time," added Arnold. "They are always so supportive, and we notice the signs people put up in their yards, the signs they bring to games, and it makes us very emotional. I mean WKLM had almost two-thousand viewers (regional final game) for their live stream of our game. We love our fans and community, and that definitely motivates us a lot. We want to win for our community, our school and ourselves."

There is simply no question, the impact that each of these seniors have had on their program as they have lifted the standard to a lofty spot. They have raised that level of excellence in what is West Holmes girls soccer and, as Snyder talked about, learning life lessons through the game of soccer, they have made friends that will last a lifetime.

"These will be our last games with our best friends and incredible community," said McMillen. "We are giving it our all, everyone wants it and it's now or never. We just have to play to the best of our ability and play together. Making school history, becoming just the second team in area history, I couldn't be prouder of my team."

"I wouldn't want to do this with anyone else," added Arnold. "We have such an amazing close bond, we all love each other, and we just leave it all on the field."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Girls Soccer: West Holmes' seniors go from two wins to state semis