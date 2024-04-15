CT man finishes fifth among U.S. runners at Boston Marathon

BOSTON – A little less than a year ago, Grant O’Connor was feeling disappointed after falling just short of qualifying for the Olympic Marathon Trials.

On Monday, O’Connor of West Hartford stood near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, becoming emotional as he tried to find words to describe his 26.2-mile race. He had just run a personal best of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 17 seconds at Boston, almost two minutes faster than the 2:18 trials qualifying time. He started with the elite field, and got fist bumps from 2024 Olympic marathoners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young when he got off the bus at the start. His training carried him 20 miles to the Newton hills and then he just hung on.

He was the fifth American and finished 19th overall.

“It’s a dream come true,” said O’Connor, 26. “Even to get to the starting line, looking where I was six months ago… I feel like I belonged. I earned my spot.

“I just let it fly today. I didn’t even look at my watch the whole time.”

O’Connor is a 2015 Hall High School graduate who ran track and cross country and went on to be named the Division III National Track Athlete of the Year in his junior year at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He had hoped to qualify for the trials at the Jersey City Marathon last April, but he finished in 2:18:28, 28 seconds off the qualifying time. He redoubled his efforts in training in the summer but by the fall, he was fatigued and unable to get to the starting line of two marathons he had hoped to run to qualify.

It was in that frame of mind that he signed up for Boston and figured why not– he’d check off the box that he wanted to be considered as an elite runner since his 2:18:28 qualified him to do so. In December, he was notified that he would be part of the elite field at Boston and he started to train again, this time without the fatigue issues.

O’Connor, who trains with the Hartford-based Hartbeat Track Club, averaged 140-mile weeks, with a high of 157 miles, all while working full time as a software engineer in Windsor. He came into Monday’s race fit and ready.

“Two-eighteen wasn’t in my mind too much, honestly,” O’Connor said. “The couple of things that were were the Hartbeat (Track Club) record, which is 2:16:40-something and the RPI alumni record is 2:17:07, I think.

“I tried to air it out and leave everything out there. I think I left something at the top of Heartbreak (Hill). The crowd just carried me home the last 10K, that was really hard. My legs weren’t responding as much. I had a little shin pain. I’m happy to be standing here in one piece.”

He got a special bus to the start and many of the perks the elite runners enjoy, including starting with the top runners such as eventual winner Sissay Lemma of Ethiopia and two-time winner Evans Chebet of Kenya (who finished third Monday), in the first wave.

“I was a little star struck,” O’Connor said. “It’s really special to see Olympians. This morning when we got off the bus Connor Mantz and Clayton Young were standing there giving us fist bumps.”

He felt strong during the race, despite the warmer temperatures, until the end.

“The uphills felt pretty strong,” he said. “The downhills took a lot out of my legs. The last 10K was like a war. That was really tough. To be doing this, in the elite field, my name on my chest, with people yelling my name…

“I was way stronger today. I just feel like a completely different person now. Wiser in the marathon. A lot more confident in myself.”