West Ham's transfer talks for Ibrahim Osman hit stalemate but David Moyes remains keen for new winger

West Ham remain in the market for a new winger in the final days of the transfer window, but talks over a deal for Ibrahim Osman have reached a stalemate.

The Hammers had been in negotiations with FC Nordsjaelland throughout last week in the hope of reaching an agreement worth around £16million to sign the 19-year-old.

However, the Danish side are reluctant to sell at that price and West Ham are instead considering other targets, though the move could yet be revived before Thursday’s deadline.

The Irons are also interested in former Celtic forward Jota, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad and had previously been linked with Brentford.

At least one winger is expected to leave the London Stadium this week, with Pablo Fornals a target for Real Betis and Said Benrahma the subject of interest from several French clubs, including Marseille and Lyon.

Any transfer business is expected to be wrapped up in advance of the deadline, with the Hammers in Premier League action against Bournemouth the same night. Kalvin Phillips could make his debut in that game, while Mohammed Kudus will return after Ghana’s failure to reach the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.