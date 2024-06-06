What is West Ham's summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked you what West Ham's first priority should be this summer.

Here are some of your responses:

Terry: It would be great if we could have a productive transfer window with no late dramas. We nearly always leave our business to late. Julen needs all the players ready for pre season, hopefully exciting times for a change.

Toby: We need to sign Morgan Gibbs-White regardless of if Paqueta leaves/gets banned.

Jeff: Get rid of all the dead wood in the club and only buy players who will give their all for the club.

Paul: One word - striker! But a very good one! No cheap compromises, world class and known for their class and ability! £60m plus.

Chris: We need to start at home first, sort out contracts for the players we want to stay. We also need to keep Downes, a good player.