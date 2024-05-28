West Ham's Soucek and Coufal in Czech Euros squad

Soucek is the most experienced player in the squad [Getty Images]

West Ham pair Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have been named in the Czech Republic's provisional squad for this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Ivan Hasek's side will be captained by 29-year-old midfielder Soucek, who has 68 caps for his country.

Full-back Coufal, who was sent home from camp in November after being pictured in a nightclub, has regained his place. The 31-year-old was left out of the Czech squad for their two friendlies in March.

A trio from Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga and German Cup-winning team - striker Patrik Schick, who was joint top scorer at Euro 2020, forward Adam Hlozek, as well as goalkeeper Matej Kovar - have also been picked.

At Euro 2020, the Czech Republic were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Denmark after making it out of a group featuring England, Scotland and Serbia.

In Germany they open their tournament against Portugal on 18 June in Leipzig, before facing fellow Group D opponents Georgia and Turkey in Hamburg.

Czech Republic Squad

Goalkeepers: Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague), Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen), Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz)

Defenders: Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague), Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague), Vladimir Coufal (West Ham), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Hoffenheim), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Antonin Barak (Fiorentina), Michal Sadilek (Twente), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen), Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Vaclav Cerny (VfL Wolfsburg), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague)