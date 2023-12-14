West Ham XI vs Freiburg: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

A handful of players suffering from illness is a fresh concern for David Moyes as he names his West Ham team to face Freiburg in their final Europa League group game tonight.

The Hammers have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, but need a point at home against the German side to confirm top spot in Group A.

That would have the bonus of sending Moyes’s team straight into the last 16 as one of the top seeds, sparing the nightmare of an extra two-legged play-off against a club dropping out of the Champions League in the New Year.

The Scot has been worried about fatigue among his players in recent games, blaming the hectic schedule for a lifeless showing in Sunday’s 5-0 defeat at Fulham.

The Hammers missed Edson Alvarez through illness for that contest, while Emerson was only well enough to come off the bench, and Moyes subsequently gave his player two days off at the start of this week in the hope of stopping the bug’s spread.

"We've had a few people with a bit of illness, but that's all I can give you,” Moyes said on Wednesday afternoon.

"The scheduling we've had has been difficult and there's not much time available this time of year. Any chance we can give players to have some time to themselves, we're going to do that.

“We've still got a few lingering in terms of the sickness, but I think we're going to be okay.”

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Injuries: Antonio

Doubts: Areola, Alvarez

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday December 14, 2023

Venue: London Stadium