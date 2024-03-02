West Ham XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham forward Maxwel Cornet is set to be sidelined for “a few weeks” but David Moyes has no fresh injury concerns as he prepares to take his side to former club Everton today.

Cornet has been only a bit-part player throughout an injury-plagued season-and-a-half at the club and missed Monday night’s 4-2 win over Brentford with a hamstring problem.

Aaron Cresswell was also missing for that contest but Moyes confirmed in his press conference on Friday that the left-back is fit for the trip to Goodison Park.

“Cresswell felt his calf and Achilles before the Brentford game, so we didn't want to risk him,” Moyes said. “Cornet pulled his hamstring a bit in training and might be out for a few weeks.”

Moyes has Kalvin Phillips back from a one-match suspension but the England midfielder may have to bide his time, with the Hammers boss unlikely to change a winning team after a poor start to 2024.

Lucas Paqueta came through his comeback from a calf problem without alarm and should be fit to continue in a reunited front three alongside Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Injured: Cornet

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday 2 March, 2024

Venue: Goodison Park