West Ham XI vs Crystal Palace: Bowen back - starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

West Ham have Jarrod Bowen back for today's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Hammers left Bowen, Edson Alvarez, Vladimir Coufal and Mohammed Kudus in London for Thursday night's Europa League victory over Backa Topola. But all return this afternoon.

Bowen has been nursing a minor injury since midway through the last international break, while Coufal and Kudus were struck by illness. Alvarez was rested having been in action for Mexico deep into the break.

David Moyes was yet to assess his players when speaking to the media on Friday afternoon after returning from Serbia.

“We’re only just back and we’ll find out a bit later,” the Scot said. “We left several behind, a couple had bits of viruses and flu like symptoms.

“I’ll pick up with the medical team and see what they feel and will have a bit of a better idea this afternoon."

Regular starters Alphonse Areola and Emerson were among those to start on the bench in Serbia and also come back into the side, though Kurt Zouma is missing due to a family matter so Nayef Aguerd is partnered by Konstantinos Mavropanos at the back.

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Soucek, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

Injuried: Antonio

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday December 3, 2023

Venue: London Stadium

TV and live stream: Sky Sports