West Ham XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

West Ham are set to be without several key players when they meet Brighton in the Premier League tonight.

Kurt Zouma was a surprise absentee from the 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Thursday, with manager David Moyes revealing that his captain had suffered a knee injury in training the day before the game.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WEST HAM VS BRIGHTON LIVE!

Even then, Moyes had expected to have the Frenchman fit, only for Zouma to fail a fitness test on the day of the match. He faces another one on Tuesday to determine his availability against Brighton.

Luca Paqueta, meanwhile, required treatment on a knock sustained during the warm-up against Arsenal before being deemed fit to start, but lasted little more than half an hour at the Emirates before being withdrawn, Moyes later confirming an issue at the back of the Brazilian's knee.

Paqueta will not be fit for tonight, while Michail Antonio remains sidelined with his own knee issue.

It has also been confirmed that Mohammed Kudus, who is carrying a knock, and Nayef Aguerd will be absent for the Hammers after their Africa Cup of Nations duty began with Ghana and Morocco, respectively.

But neither Said Benrahma nor Maxwel Cornet are going to the tournament, so they remain available for selection.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma

Doubt: Zouma

Injured: Paqueta, Antonio

Unavailable: Aguerd, Kudus

Time and date: 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday January 2, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports