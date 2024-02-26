West Ham XI vs Brentford: Lucas Paqueta injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news today

West Ham could welcome back Lucas Paqueta for today’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

The Brazilian has not featured since limping off early in last month’s FA Cup third-round draw with Bristol City and the Hammers are in the midst of a desperate eight-game winless run in his absence.

Paqueta has been back in training for the best part of a fortnight, but manager David Moyes has been keen to take a cautious approach, given that the injury was a recurrence of a similar problem suffered in December’s victory over Arsenal.

“Lucas Paqueta’s back in training, he’s very close to returning and hopefully that will give us a huge boost,” Moyes confirmed on Friday. “He’s certainly in contention [for Monday], but I’ll need to find out exactly where he is.”

West Ham will be without Kalvin Phillips through suspension after the midfielder was sent off in last weekend’s defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Moyes otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Michail Antonio having made his return from a knee injury at the City Ground.

West Ham predicted XI (4-3-3): Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Injuries: None

Questionable: Paqueta

Suspended: Phillips

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Monday February 26, 2024

TV channel: Sky Sports