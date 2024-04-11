West Ham XI vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League today

David Moyes must find a way to cope without Jarrod Bowen as West Ham take on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie this evening.

Hammers top scorer Bowen has not made the trip to Germany after suffering an injury early in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Wolves.

“Jarrod’s not with us, he’s got an injury and he’s not available to play tomorrow night,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening.

“We’re not sure [on a timeframe] and I probably wouldn’t be giving any dates of when we’ll get him back. I couldn’t give that at the moment.”

In a further blow, West Ham are also without star midfielder Edson Alvarez because of suspension, while Kalvin Phillips has also not travelled after picking up a hamstring problem in training.

With Bowen and Alvarez both missing, Moyes will have to shuffle his pack and could switch to a back five in a bid to match up with the home side’s wing-back system.

First-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola remains sidelined with a groin strain but Lukasz Fabianski has been Moyes’s preferred option between the sticks in European competition this term in any case.

Predicted West Ham XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Emerson; Kudus, Paqueta; Antonio

Injured: Bowen, Areola, Phillips

Suspended: Alvarez

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday April 10, 2024

Venue: BayArena

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports and Discovery+