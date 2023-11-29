West Ham XI vs Backa Topola: Jarrod Bowen injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Jarrod Bowen has not travelled for West Ham's Europa League tie in Serbia (ES Composite)

Divin Mubama is set to be entrusted with leading the line for West Ham at Backa Topola in the absence of Jarrod Bowen.

England forward Bowen will not be risked for the trip to Serbia while recovering from a knee injury as the Hammers look to qualify from their Europa League group with a game to spare.

Michail Antonio is also absent for West Ham, meaning Danny Ings will compete with academy product Mubama for the striker's berth.

A number of other senior players could be rested for Thursday's game as a frantic schedule begins to unfold for David Moyes, with Crystal Palace, Tottenham and the visit of Freiburg up soon in a likely shootout to top Group A and bypass next year's Europa League knockout play-offs.

Moyes updated fans on his plans for Backa Topola on Wednesday evening, confirming that Bowen hadn't made the journey to Serbia while a couple of other unidentified players could miss out through illness.

"Jarrod hasn't travelled and we have another couple who have some illness who haven't travelled, but I am not prepared to say who they are," Moyes said.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Benrahma, Mubama, Kudus

Injured: Bowen, Antonio

Date and time: 5:45pm GMT on Thursday November 30, 2023

Venue: TSC Arena