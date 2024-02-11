West Ham XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

West Ham will have to face Arsenal today without Lucas Paqueta.

The influential midfielder has been sidelined for over a month, since limping off with a calf problem in the FA Cup third-round against Bristol City at the start of January.

Paqueta had, on that occasion, only just returned from a similar issue suffered against Arsenal late last year and, ahead of facing the Gunners again, remains unavailable.

David Moyes told reporters on Friday: “Lucas Paqueta isn’t ready yet.

“Michail Antonio has started training, but has only trained for two days with the group. He’s still off it in terms of match fitness and being available.”

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is available after being withdrawn against Manchester United as a precaution.

Alphonse Areola is available (Action Images via Reuters)

The Hammers welcome Arsenal to the London stadium looking for a third victory of the season over their north London rivals, having won in the reverse league fixture at the Emirates and earlier in the Carabao Cup.

But Moyes is aware, after picking up three points from a possible 12, his team are not currently firing on all cylinders.

“We’ve tried to give the players a bit of time training together, which we’ve needed because we’ve been off the boil a little,” he continues. “Getting them all back together has been good and hopefully we can build on it.

“We’ve beaten Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea this year. We’re giving the top teams a game and hopefully we can so the same on Sunday.”

He added: “If you’d given me one of the wins against a team I’d have been happy. Two is fabulous and if we can make it three it would be fantastic.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen

Injuries: Antonio, Paqueta

Time and date: 2pm on Sunday, February 11, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports