West Ham XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

West Ham will check on the fitness of Nayef Aguerd ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Thursday night.

Aguerd missed the Hammers's Carabao Cup exit at Liverpool through illness and was still absent when David Moyes's side beat Manchester United 2-0 on Saturday.

Should Aguerd not recover in time, former Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos would be in line to partner Kurt Zouma.

While the Irons have been faced with a hectic December so far, the festive fixture list has been reasonably kind, with five days between games and Moyes able to give his players Christmas off.

As a result, the Scot is likely to stick with what has become a tried and tested first-choice XI in the Premier League.

Moyes faced a dilemma over whether to restore Alphonse Areola as his league No1 against United on Saturday, but was rewarded with a clean sheet that will surely see the Frenchman keep his place ahead of Lukasz Fabianski.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Doubts: Aguerd, Cornet, Antonio

Time and date: 8:15pm GMT on Thursday December 28, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video