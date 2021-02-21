West Ham vs Tottenham, Premier League: live score and latest updates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
West Ham vs Tottenham kicks off at 12pm on Sky Sports
How David Moyes transformed West Ham into top-four challengers
I love Tottenham but now hate watching us play - does that make me a bad fan?
11:14 AM
Hello there
West Ham vs Tottenham... this could be a difficult watch. In the claret corner we have a team who specialise in scoring from set pieces and on the counter-attack, with Fellaini 2: Czech Republic Boogaloo scoring headers and Aaron Cresswell providing the assists, and in the white corner is whatever Jose Mourinho's team is supposed to resemble.
Do they want to defend? Attack? Find a balance of both? The only thing I can currently confirm about Spurs is that they are not fun. Their fans are beginning to think in a similar way too...
We can look at the teams, named nice and early on this Sunday morning, to try and work out what will happen today aaaaaaaand:
There they are. Both teams in 4-2-3-1 formations and likely to cancel each other out. I can see this one being mostly contested in the midfield, lots of energy and intent to win the ball resulting in plenty of free-kicks, and a very low scoring match. I'm really trying to be excited about this one but it's difficult.
Let's think of all the good things to get on board. Gareth Bale is on the bench and might be good again after his European exploits, Jesse Lingard might want to impress his old manager. there's always a mistake in Eric Dier which can lead to goalscoring opportunities, and Antonio is a thoroughly underrated striker who will be ready to exploit those errors should they occur.
Kick off is at 12pm so grab another coffee and read along as I bring you live updates throughout.