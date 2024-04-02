West Ham vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

West Ham host Tottenham in a midweek clash as the two London rivals look to position themselves inside the European places with the Premier League season quickly coming to an close.

David Moyes’ outfit suffered a heart-breaking and dramatic collapse against Newcastle in their last outing, letting slip a 3-1 lead at St. James’ Park to lose 4-3. That defeat means Eddie Howe’s team are just one point behind the Hammers in the table with both teams fighting to finish inside the top seven.

Losing such a crucial match adds more pressure on this evening’s encounter as West Ham will need to take points away from fifth placed Spurs in order to regain some momentum.

Tottenham scored another late winner to beat Luton 2-1 at the weekend which kept up their chase of finishing inside the top four. Ange Postecoglou’s men are three points behind Aston Villa, who are away to Manchester City, and Spurs have a game in hand on the midlands club.

West Ham vs Tottenham LIVE

West Ham host Tottenham in the Premier League with kick off at 8.15pm, live on TNT Sports 1

Hammers sit seventh in table looking to bounce back from 4-3 loss to Newcastle

Spurs could move into top four with victory at London Stadium

West Ham United FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Ange Postecoglou hails ‘super’ Brennan Johnson as Spurs forward finds his feet

18:10 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou has talked up Brennan Johnson’s growing influence and is impressed with how he has handled his debut season at Tottenham.

Johnson joined Spurs on transfer deadline day in September for a £47.5million fee from Nottingham Forest and initially struggled to make his mark, with only one goal during the first half of the campaign.

The Wales attacker has flourished since December though, scoring in comeback wins over Brentford and Brighton and also making key contributions off the bench against Crystal Palace and Luton in recent weeks.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip to West Ham, Postecoglou said: “Brennan was super on the weekend.

“He’s still young, he’s developing. He’s moved to a big club where there’s big expectations when you have a big transfer fee, but for the most part I think he’s handled it really well.”

Ange Postecoglou hails ‘super’ Brennan Johnson as Spurs forward finds his feet

Richarlison opens up on depression battle after World Cup: ‘I wanted to give up’

17:50 , Ben Fleming

The Brazillian could be back in the starting lineup tonight and last week opened up on his battle with depression following the 2022 World Cup, and says speaking about his struggles with his mental health “saved my life”.

The 26-year-old was his country’s top scorer in Qatar and starred for Brazil with three goals in four games, but revealed that he struggled mentally after returning from the tournament and wanted to “give up”.

“I’d just played in a World Cup, man, at my peak,” Richarlison said. “I was reaching my limit, you know? I don’t know, I’m not going to talk about killing myself, but I was in a depression there, and I wanted to give up.

“Even I, who seemed to be mentally strong. After the World Cup it seemed like it all fell apart.

“I think the therapist, like it or not, saved me, saved my life. I only thought rubbish. Even on Google, I only searched for rubbish, I only wanted to see rubbish about death.”

Richarlison opens up on depression battle after World Cup: ‘I wanted to give up’

Last time out for Tottenham

17:10 , Ben Fleming

Son Heung-min’s 86th-minute winner helped Tottenham get their Champions League qualification hopes back on track with a 2-1 home victory over Luton.

Luton made the perfect start in north London when Tahith Chong rifled them ahead after three minutes and Rob Edwards’ side threatened to come away with a rare win when Spurs went another first half without a goal.

While Tottenham have now failed to score during the first 45 of seven home games in a row, Ange Postecoglou’s team produced another second-half rally thanks to substitute Brennan Johnson.

Johnson set up Issa Kabore’s 51st-minute own goal and teed up Son four minutes from time to help the hosts bounce back from their Fulham humbling two weeks ago with a much-needed victory.

Son Heung-min nets crucial late winner for Tottenham against Luton

Last time out for West Ham

16:50 , Ben Fleming

Harvey Barnes came off the bench to fire Newcastle to a remarkable Premier League victory over West Ham as they fought back from two goals down to snatch the points.

The Magpies, who led through Alexander Isak’s sixth-minute penalty, trailed 3-1 with just 13 minutes remaining after Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen had struck in an incident-packed contest during which referee Rob Jones was at the centre of the action throughout.

However, a second Isak penalty reduced the deficit before Barnes levelled with seven minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish, during which he secured a 4-3 win with a stunning 90th-minute strike before Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Harvey Barnes at the double as Newcastle hit back to beat West Ham in a thriller

How Totteham could line up

16:25 , Ben Fleming

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Tottenham early team news

16:22 , Ben Fleming

Micky van de Ven and Richarlison were both back on the bench for Spurs against Luton, and Ange Postecoglou could now return the pair to the starting side. Brennan Johnson could also be promoted after making an impact after his introduction.

“Pretty much no different to the last game, everyone got through unscathed, no real change, everyone’s good,” the Australian confirmed at his pre-match press conference.”

How West Ham could line up

16:15 , Ben Fleming

West Ham predicted XI:Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus; Antonio.

West Ham early team news

16:12 , Ben Fleming

First-choice golkeeper Alphonse Areola will not feature for West Ham after being taken off against Newcastle, leaving veteran Lukasz Fabianski to deputise.

“Alphonse has hurt his groin. We’re hopeful that it’s not too serious, but he won’t be available on Tuesday night,” David Moyes said in his pre-match press conference. “He might be back quite quickly, so we’ll just have to see how things develop over the coming days.”

Nayef Aguerd could return in the back four but midfielder Edson Alvarez remains suspended.

West Ham vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

16:05 , Ben Fleming

When is West Ham vs Tottenham?

West Ham vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 8.15pm BST on Tuesday 2 April at the London Stadium.

Good afternoon!

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as West Ham host Tottenham in a midweek clash. The end of the season is quickly approaching with teams all vying to finish as high as possible in the table.

For David Moyes’ men, they are hoping to secure another European campaign and hope to move closer to the top six while Spurs are chasing down Aston Villa in fourth.

Tonight’s match could have big ramifications for both clubs’ ambitions so it’ll be an interesting, and hopefully exciting encounter to watch.

We’ll have all the team news, match action and latest updates so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.