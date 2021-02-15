West Ham vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham against Fulham (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham are hosting Sheffield United at the London Stadium this evening.

The Hammers will be hoping Michail Antonio is passed fit after he missed their midweek Cup match against Manchester United suffering from fatigue.

Antonio is the club’s only fit senior striker following the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax, and midweek stand-in Andriy Yarmolenko picked up an injury to compound the situation.

Sheffield United meanwhile are in dire need of points after seeing West Brom draw with Manchester United and Fulham beat Everton yesterday.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

West Ham vs Sheffield United kicks off at 6pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK. Subscribers can watch online via the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Michail Antonio faces a late fitness test. Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are new injuries, but Issa Diop is set to be available despite a head injury in midweek.

Sheffield United remain without long-term absentees Jack O’Connell and Sander Berge, while George Baldock may miss out too. Lys Mousset is fit and available following injury, as is Enda Stevens.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma; Antonio

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Bryan; Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe; Burke, McBurnie

Prediction

West Ham have been excellent this season, particularly defensively, so expect a tough evening for Sheffield United’s attacking players. Much will depend on Antonio, but if he starts then the Hammers should have enough. West Ham 2-0 Sheffield United.

