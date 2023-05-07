Man United campaign on brink of disaster – and they only have themselves to blame - Reuters/Tony O Brien

By Sam Dean, at the London Stadium

There are four games remaining of Manchester United’s league season and, on the evidence of their past two defeats, their toughest opponents in the next few weeks will be themselves. This draining league campaign is rapidly unravelling for Erik ten Hag and his players, and the worrying truth is that they only have each other to blame for it.

On Thursday night, at Brighton, it was an inexplicable stoppage-time handball that cost them. Here, against a West Ham United side fighting for their Premier League futures, it was a similarly baffling mistake — the latest by goalkeeper David de Gea — that proved to be fatal.

Are United exhausted by the physical demands of this campaign? Or have they been spooked by Liverpool’s sudden surge up the league table? Perhaps it is both. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six matches in a row and they are now just one point behind fourth-placed United on the table. As Liverpool have risen, finding new energy, United have begun to sink.

Ten Hag’s side do have a game in hand but the thought of playing more football matches will not be a particularly pleasant one for their supporters, or indeed their players. If the 38-game mark represents the finish line, then United are stumbling and there seems to be a real danger that they are about to fall flat, face-first in the mud.

Missing out on Champions League football would not only represent a significant sporting and financial failure. It would also redefine their entire season. The grim away record, the fury towards the Glazers, the drubbings by Manchester City, Brentford and Liverpool: all it can be forgotten if fourth place is secured. Finish fifth, though, and those humiliations will lodge in the minds of all concerned.

The same is true, in a different way, for West Ham. If they avoid relegation, and continue to impress in Europe, then those months of anguish this season will be erased from memory. This victory will surely be enough to keep them up, with Said Benrahma’s unusual goal — gifted to him by De Gea — proving to be decisive on another stirring night under the lights in east London.

For David Moyes, especially, this was an occasion to savour. The West Ham manager was winless in his last 10 league games against United, meaning he had not beaten them in this competition since he was fired at Old Trafford. At the final whistle, he raised a single fist of celebration, and then enveloped Declan Rice in a hug.

On the other side, there was only dejection for De Gea. The popular view of the United goalkeeper is that his shot-stopping ability generally makes up for his deficiencies with the ball at his feet. In one moment here, he did his best to disprove that theory and show that, really, he can be equally inadequate in both of those key areas.

De Gea has been an important servant for his club for many years, and that should not be forgotten. But it is increasingly clear that he is no longer suitable for a team of United’s ambition. The mistake for Benrahma’s opener was his fourth error that has led to a goal this season — of Premier League players only Hugo Lloris, the ageing Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, has dropped as many game-changing clangers.

De Gea had already made one blunder in the first half, passing the ball straight to Rice, before Benrahma’s toe-poked effort bobbled towards him after 27 minutes. The Spaniard had time to watch the ball, read its path and dive to his right. At which point, for reasons unclear, he simply pushed it into the net.

For West Ham it represented a moment of fortune that, in truth, was not deserved. United had dominated the game until that point, and did so for the rest of the half. Marcus Rashford struck one post, Antony hit another and a series of efforts flew narrowly wide of Lukasz Fabianski’s goal.

For all their misfortune in the final third, however, United were lucky to only be trailing by one goal at the break. With a few seconds remaining of the first half, Victor Lindelof appeared to handle Benrahma’s cross inside the box. The United defender’s arm moved towards the ball, and certainly made contact with it, but the officials were unmoved.

De Gea had a 15-minute half-time break to collect himself and reset, but he then began the second half in the same way he started the first: by passing the ball to a West Ham player.

That said plenty of United’s second-half performance, as it was the home side who looked the more likely to score the game’s second goal. West Ham grew in strength, playing with invention and power, and in Rice and Lucas Paqueta they had the game’s dominant players.

United’s attacking efforts were best summarised by Bruno Fernandes kicking thin air instead of the ball, and by Rashford screaming towards the skies in anger after firing over. By the end they looked leggy and clammy, unsure of themselves and of where their next point might come from.

09:15 PM

Benrahma the match-winner

09:13 PM

Big night for David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes has defeated Manchester United in a Premier League match for the first time since August 2012 with Everton – prior to today, he had drawn twice and lost eight of 10 matches in the competition against them since the victory with Everton.

09:12 PM

West Ham's remaining fixtures

May 11: AZ Alkmaar (H) - Europa Conference League

May 14: Brentford (A) - Premier League

May 18: AZ Alkmaar (A) - Europa Conference League

May 21: Leeds (H) - Premier League

May 28: Leicester City (A) - Premier League

09:10 PM

Man of the match Declan Rice speaking to BT Sport

"It's massive. It gives us a nice gap."



"The lads did absolutely everything and it was a thoroughly deserved win."



How good was Declan Rice this evening? 👏



The Player of the Match reacts to a vital win.



09:09 PM

Man United's remaining fixtures

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League

June 3: Manchester City (N) - FA Cup final

09:07 PM

Big result for West Ham

FT: West Ham 1-0 Man Utd



09:05 PM

Opta facts

Manchester United have lost eight away games in the Premier League this season, their joint-most away defeats in a single season in the competition, along with 2021-22 and 2015-16.

West Ham have ended a run of five consecutive league defeats against Manchester United, defeating them for the first time since September 2019 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Each of Manchester United’s last eight defeats in the Premier League have come away from home; only once have they had a longer such run in the competition – 10 between February 1995 and October 1996.

Manchester United have won just two of their nine away games in the Premier League in 2023 (D2 L5), failing to score in four of their last six such matches.

Manchester United have lost each of their last four Premier League matches in the month of May, failing to score a single goal in those games.

Saïd Benrahma has reached double figures for goals in all competitions in four of his five seasons in English football, doing so in 2018-19 (11) and 2019-20 (17) for Brentford, and in 2021-22 (11) and 2022-23 (10) for West Ham.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris.

09:03 PM

West Ham probably safe

09:02 PM

Big three points for West Ham

08:59 PM

Full-time: West Ham 1 Man United 0

The full-time whistle is blown and a huge three points for West Ham. Benrahma's goal is the difference and that win is likely to be enough to keep the home side in the Premier League. Pressure building on Man United in the race for the top four

08:56 PM

98 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Change for West Ham as Emerson comes on for Cresswell

08:55 PM

97 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Fernandes blazes over the bar and that could be Man United's last chance in the game

08:55 PM

97 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Corner for Man United in the dying embers...

08:53 PM

94 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Two changes for West Ham. Downes and Johnson on for Paqueta and Antonio

08:51 PM

93 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

BT Sport have named Declan Rice man of the match and deservedly so. He has been the best player on the pitch tonight

08:50 PM

91 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Another massive chance for Martial. Fernandes' corner to the near post is right into Martial's path but he cannot get a good enough connection on it. Pressure on West Ham now, who are holding on a little bit

08:49 PM

90 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Eight minutes of added time at the London Stadium after the lengthy stoppage for the head collision. Martial is sent through into the West Ham penalty area but his shot is straight at Fabianski and out for a corner...

08:47 PM

89 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Another chance for West Ham as Rice drives into the box. He earns his side a corner which Cresswell whips in. The ball is headed away but another cross comes in. Man United manage to get the ball clear

08:46 PM

88 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Double change now for Man United. Dalot and Fred on for Wan-Bissaka and Malacia

08:45 PM

87 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Change for West Ham as the goalscorer Benrahma is replaced by Fornals. A standing ovation for Benrahma

08:44 PM

86 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Really good chance for West Ham to break as Paqueta drives forward. His touch was too heavy and Shaw manages to win the ball off him. A better touch and Antonio could have been sent through one-on-one with de Gea

08:41 PM

83 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Both players are ok and return as the game resumes after a five minute stoppage

08:36 PM

77 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Chance for Rashford whose shot is tipped over the bar by Fabianski. The resulting corner leads to a clash of heads between Soucek and Wan-Bissaka. Hopefully both players are ok

08:33 PM

74 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Double change for Man United. Sancho and Sabitzer on for Antony and Eriksen. West Ham have been in complete control of this second half so Erik ten Hag will be hoping his substitutions will change the game

08:31 PM

73 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Man United can't get out and Soucek heads home. West Ham think they have doubled their lead, however he was offside so the goal doesn't stand

08:31 PM

72 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Brilliant play from West Ham, especially Paqueta and Rice, earns a corner for the home side. The corner is played away but they have another corner. West Ham have looked dangerous from set-pieces. De Gea fluffs at it...

08:24 PM

66 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

West Ham come close to scoring again. The free-kick ends up with Benrahma who plays the ball in. The ball is cleared off the line. Then West Ham come on the attack again as Paqueta fires towards goal. Soucek gets his head on it but it goes wide. West Ham most certainly banging on the door here

08:22 PM

64 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Brilliant burst from Antonio and Wan-Bissaka hacks him down. Yellow card given to the Man United right-back. The West Ham fans calling for a red card but Lindelof was covering

08:21 PM

63 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

West Ham come close to doubling their lead. Paqueta lifts the ball to the far post where Soucek volleys into the side netting

08:20 PM

62 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Great noise inside the London Stadium at the moment. West Ham have been much the better side in this second half so far and look like they might score a second

08:18 PM

60 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

08:17 PM

58 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

West Ham come really close to doubling their lead. Good exchanges on the left-hand side of the Man United penalty area result in Rice dribbling his way to the by-line but his cross can't find a teammate. Paqueta then has a shot from outside the box but it goes wide

08:15 PM

57 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

First change for Man United as Martial replaces Weghorst

08:14 PM

55 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Chance for Man United. The ball comes across to Weghorst on the edge of the West Ham penalty area but his shot is straight at Fabianski

08:10 PM

52 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

West Ham have a goal ruled out and David Moyes will feel his side are hard done by again. Antonio is adjudged to have fouled de Gea before the ball was hooked in. Moyes will not be happy.

08:07 PM

48 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Good start from West Ham at the start of the second half and they are on the front foot. Antonio wins a corner for the home side. The corner eventually falls to Soucek whose shot is saved. The ball the falls to Aguerd whose shot is deflected out for another corner. However the subsequent corner is just over the head of Aguerd and out for a goal-kick

08:05 PM

Views from the BT Sport studio at half-time on de Gea's blunder

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand:

“It’s a bad mistake. He will take full responsibility for that.

“His left foot does slip slightly but that’s no excuse, he’s got full contact on the ball. He can get a full hand to the ball, it’s not like he is stretching and getting fingertips on it. He’s got a whole hand on it. He misses it completely and it’s a big, big mistake from him.”

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and Stoke striker Peter Crouch:

“David de Gea has had a shocker, we can’t dress it up.

“David de Gea cant set himself, but even then, if you look at De Gea’s position, he’s back peddling, back peddling and then he cant get on the front foot at all. You cant justify it at all, it’s a terrible mistake.”

08:04 PM

Second half: West Ham 1 Man United 0

We are back underway at the London Stadium. All of the talk is still how West Ham were not given a penalty right at the end of the first half.

08:00 PM

Handball not given

It looked like a handball from Lindelof in real time and every time you see it it looks more and more like a penalty. He moves his arm towards the ball and it looks like Man United have really got away with one there.

07:59 PM

07:58 PM

How was that not given a penalty?!

07:57 PM

Sam Dean live from the London Stadium

"The popular view of De Gea is that his shot-stopping ability generally makes up for his deficiencies with the ball at his feet. In one moment here, he did his best to disprove that theory and show that, really, he can be equally inadequate in both of those key areas of a goalkeeper’s game.

"De Gea has been an important servant for his club for many years, and that should not be forgotten. It is increasingly clear, though, that he is no longer suitable for a team of United’s ambition. The mistake for Benrahma’s opener was his fourth error that has led to a goal in all competitions this season — of Premier League players only Hugo Lloris, the ageing Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, has made as many game-changing mistakes this season."

07:49 PM

Half-time: West Ham 1 Man United

Drama at the end of the first. Benrahma has a shot saved by de Gea and then plays the ball back in. The cross hits Lindelof's arm but no penalty is given. That could very easily have been given. VAR says no though. Man United break down the other end with Eriksen whose shot is saved by Fabianski and that is half-time. 1-0 to West Ham thanks to Benrahma's goal and de Gea's huge mistake.

07:47 PM

45 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

One minute of added time at the end of the first half

07:46 PM

44 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Man United have 10 attempts compared to West Ham's three, but none of those 10 have been on target. Conversely West Ham have had two shots on target and most importantly one of those went in

07:40 PM

39 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Rashford hits one from long range but it sails wide. The game has changed since the goal. Before, Man United were in complete control. But since that shocker from de Gea West Ham have grown in confidence

07:39 PM

Former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas on BT Sport

“It’s an absolute shocker from David de Gea. That’s beyond shocking. His team is in full control of this game and to let one in like that. He’ll know himself.”

07:37 PM

36 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Nasty challenge from Malacia as he rakes down Bowen's achilles and he goes into the book. He is perhaps a little lucky to stay on the pitch. VAR did check it but deemed it not red card worthy.

07:36 PM

Benrahma gives West Ham the lead

07:35 PM

07:34 PM

Huge blunder from de Gea

07:34 PM

32 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Man United very close to being back level. Antony's shot from the edge of the West Ham penalty area takes a slight deflection and grazes the outside of the post. The corner comes to nothing

07:32 PM

Sam Dean live from the London Stadium

"West Ham don't deserve the lead, and Benrahma's toe-poked shot didn't deserve a goal, but that's football. De Gea with another disaster in goal. "

07:32 PM

30 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

The atmosphere has completely changed at the London Stadium. Before that goal went in, it was fairly quiet as Man United had control over the game. The West Ham fans are bouncing and the players will feed off that energy

07:31 PM

29 mins: West Ham 1 Man United 0

Erik ten Hag will be wondering how his side are behind. Man United have hit the post and missed another couple of good chances.

07:29 PM

26 mins: GOOOAAALLLLL!!! West Ham 1 Man United 0

Against the run of play, West Ham open the scoring and it is a huge blunder from de Gea. Benrahma picks up the ball near halfway and drives forward. With no support, he shoots but the effort is tame. Somehow de Gea manages to let the ball in. Awful goalkeeping, huge mistake. Not for the first time this season for de Gea.

07:25 PM

24 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

After a bright start for West Ham, they have struggled to get much of the ball since. Man United controlling the possession and have created the best chances so far

07:19 PM

18 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

Rashford hits the post. He cuts in from the left onto his right foot and drills it at the near post. It comes off the outside of the post and Man United will probably think they should be ahead

07:18 PM

17 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

West Ham now get forward after a period of pressure. The ball is played into Antonio, whose flick is unsuccessful

07:17 PM

15 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

Another chance for Man United. It is Eriksen this time who hits it first time from the edge of the area but his shot goes over the bar.

07:16 PM

Sam Dean live from the London Stadium

"Wout Weghorst is playing in the withdrawn role here, as an unconventional No 10. He's started well, making a good challenge on Declan Rice in the United penalty area, and then set up Antony with a tidy chested pass. The visitors look dangerous."

07:15 PM

14 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

After a positive start from West Ham, Man United have started to gain control and have created a couple of good chances that they probably should have converted. The possession is too easy for Man United at the moment

07:12 PM

10 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

Another big early chance for Man United. The ball falls to Antony on the right-hand side of the West Ham penalty area but his shot goes wide. A couple of good opportunities for Man United early on.

07:10 PM

Former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas on BT Sport

“There’s plenty at stake and it's what you want to see at this point in the season - teams having to play for something.”

07:08 PM

7 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

Chance for Fernandes. After Antony's run forward on the right-hand side, his shot is blocked into the path of Fernandes. He takes it first time but his shot is dragged just wide. Close.

07:07 PM

6 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

West Ham win possession again and drive forward on the counter-attack. Paqueta's ball forward is a touch heavy and Antonio cannot get on the end of it

07:06 PM

4 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

De Gea and Man United don't look particularly comfortable in possession and give the ball away. Rice drives into the penalty area but Weghorst tracks back and puts in a great challenge which results in a goal-kick.

07:04 PM

2 mins: West Ham 0 Man United 0

Good, positive start from West Ham. The ball is worked down the right to Soucek who plays a good ball to the far post. Benrahma doesn't hit it first time and his cross is headed away. Cresswell then comes down the left but his cross hits the first man. Man United then break but Rashford's shot goes over the bar

07:01 PM

Kick-off

After the national anthem is played at the London Stadium, we are underway. Big game at both ends of the table.

06:59 PM

Sam Dean live from the London Stadium

David Moyes is without a win in the Premier League against Manchester United since a 1-0 victory with Everton in 2012. In other words, he hasn't beaten United in this competition since he was sacked by them.

How much do West Ham need that to change today? Well, they certainly aren't safe yet. At the time of kick off there are only four points between them and the relegation zone, and they come into this game on a run of three consecutive defeats. Nervy.

06:58 PM

The teams

06:51 PM

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on his side's relentless schedule

"If you want to be in four competitions, you have to be so well prepared, you need so much energy, you need a good game plan and you have to go every game again.

"You can't do it in 99%, you have to do it 100% and you have to do it over the full 95 minutes. That's why we like it, top players like it, to have huge challenges, but it costs energy.

"But that's our job, it's our responsibility, we have to take it. We go again."

06:50 PM

Reminder of the team news

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Emerson.

Man Utd: De Gea, Malacia, Shaw, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Martial, Sabitzer, Fred, Dalot, Sancho, Willians, Garnacho

06:45 PM

Man United out to warm up

06:44 PM

Long season for Man United

This is Man United's 57th game of the season - 34th in the Premier League, while they played six on their way to winning the Carabao Cup, 12 in the Europa League and five on their way to the FA Cup final.

They still have another five games to fit in after this before the curtain comes down on this season.

06:34 PM

West Ham warming up

06:28 PM

De Gea hits landmark

06:24 PM

Stat attack

Man United have lost eight of 17 Premier League games this season against teams currently in the top half of the table but are unbeaten in 16 matches versus sides in the bottom half, winning 12 of those fixtures.

They are two goals short of 100 in all competitions this season.

Three of Marcus Rashford's four league goals against West Ham have come as a substitute - it is the most he has scored from the bench against a particular opponent in the competition.

06:21 PM

Ratcliffe's bid to buy Man United

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe is proposing a deal that would force the Glazers’ exit after three years should he win the battle for control at Manchester United, it has emerged.

"The billionaire founder of Ineos, the petrochemicals giant, is believed to have proposed an option in his £5 billion takeover bid that would allow the Glazers to retain a minority stake at Old Trafford.

"Yet it is thought that particular proposal includes a so-called “put and call” agreement which, if triggered, would pave the way for the complete exit of the Glazers as shareholders in 2026."

For more information from James Ducker and Tom Morgan's piece, click here

06:15 PM

Arrival of the away side

06:14 PM

Stat attack

West Ham have won two of their previous three league matches on a Sunday, beating Southampton 1-0 and Bournemouth 4-0 last month. They had won just twice in their previous 13 Sunday fixtures (drawing three, losing eight) prior to this.

Lucas Paqueta has been involved in four goals in his last four home games for West Ham in all competitions, scoring two and assisting two - compared to just two goal involvements (both assists) in his first 16 appearances at the London Stadium.

06:11 PM

Manchester United arrive at the London Stadium

06:09 PM

Sunshine at the London Stadium

06:08 PM

Garnacho returns from injury for Man United

06:06 PM

Full team news

West Ham welcome back Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd after they missed the midweek defeat at Manchester City through illness. Said Benrahma also returns to the starting XI.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Emerson.

Manchester United make three changes from the defeat at Brighton with Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Wout Weghorst coming in for Anthony Martial, Fred and Diogo Dalot. Alejandro Garnacho is also fit to return to the bench after an ankle problem.

Man Utd: De Gea, Malacia, Shaw, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Martial, Sabitzer, Fred, Dalot, Sancho, Willians, Garnacho

06:04 PM

Manchester United team news

06:01 PM

West Ham team news

05:54 PM

Big match for both sides in east London

Manchester United have Liverpool breathing down their neck going into tonight’s game at the London Stadium against West Ham. Liverpool’s win against Brentford yesterday reduced the gap to just one point, although Manchester United have two games in hand.

Their travels to the capital have not served them well this season. Their 2-1 win at Fulham in November is their only victory in their past seven league matches in London, drawing three and losing four. In 2023, they have won only two of eight top-flight away matches, losing four times. West Ham will hope that Manchester United’s iffy away record recently continues tonight.

West Ham head into this game off the back of three straight defeats, including Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat away at Manchester City. In those three losses, they have conceded nine goals and manager David Moyes will know his side will need to improve their defensive record in order to turn around their results. They are in danger of losing four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since ending 2022 with a run of five straight defeats. They are not guaranteed Premier League safety quite yet, as they sit four points and three places above the relegation zone with four games to play.

The omens are not on West Ham’s side this evening; they are winless in their previous six league games against Manchester United, losing each of the last five. Manchester United have won their last two top-flight matches away at West Ham, as many victories as in their previous eight visits to east London, drawing three and losing three. They are vying to win a third consecutive Premier League fixture away to West Ham for the first time since 2011. West Ham have dropped 35 points from winning positions versus Manchester United in the Premier League, more than they have against any other side.

A huge game this evening at both ends of the table.

