West Ham vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Two teams on wildly inconsistent runs of form meet this weekend when West Ham host Manchester United.

The Hammers, eighth in the Premier League table and only a point behind their opponents, enjoyed key recent wins over Freiburg and Wolves which were bookended by conceding five goals to both Fulham and Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag banked a vital clean sheet up at Anfield last weekend but remains on a run of one win in six.

Man United rank near the bottom of the league in terms of goals scored this season - with only one more than Luton - and yet boast the joint-best defence on the road.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Man Utd is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The match will take place at London Stadium.

Man Utd travel to the capital this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch West Ham vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs Man United team news

David Moyes copped criticism for rotating his team ahead of the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool, which at least means the likes of Kurt Zouma and Lucas Paqueta are well-rested for this game.

Michail Antonio remains the only injury worry but Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet are suffering from illness.

Diogo Dalot is suspended for Man United but there is a chance Victor Lindelof can return to the defence.

Anthony Martial has missed the last two games with illness while Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are just some of the names on their injury list.

West Ham vs Man United prediction

Exactly which way this game swings depends on which of the various versions of both teams show up in the capital.

West Ham may be coming off the back of a heavy defeat but Moyes can hope his rotation risk pays dividends against a Man United team simply lacking any spark up front.

West Ham to win, 1-0.

West Ham are only a point behind Man Utd (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Red Devils have won seven of their last nine meetings with the Hammers. It is also a fixture which tends to produce a result, with one draw in 13 games.

West Ham wins: 47

Man Utd wins: 73

Draws: 32

West Ham vs Man United match odds

West Ham: 13/8

Man Utd: 13/8

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).